JENEVIEVE Shares Official Visual for FLEUR-DE-LIS Feat. LOUS AND THE YAKUZA

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JENEVIEVE has released the official visual for her song FLEUR-DE-LIS, a track that features LOUS AND THE YAKUZA. The video accompanies the collaborative single as it becomes available to audiences.

Los Angeles-based artist Jenevieve unveils the official visual for 'Fleur-De-Lis' featuring Congolese-Belgian artist Lous and The Yakuza, one of the standout collaborations from her acclaimed deluxe album, CRYSALIS (CODA).

The release marks the latest visual from CRYSALIS (CODA), following the official videos for 'Hvnly' featuring Jihyo from TWICE, 'Waiting Room' featuring Jordan Ward, and 'Flight Risqué' featuring Freddie Gibbs & Salimata. Released earlier this year, the deluxe edition completed Jenevieve's critically acclaimed sophomore album, expanding the CRYSALIS universe with six additional tracks and a diverse slate of collaborators.

The release follows Jenevieve's worldwide CRYSALIS Tour, which included sold-out dates across Europe before continuing through Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The CRYSALIS era has marked a breakthrough for Jenevieve, earning praise from NPR, Billboard, VIBE, and The FADER, while 'Head Over Heels' became her first #1 record at R&B radio and a Top 5 hit at Adult R&B Airplay. Earlier this year, she was named an iHeartRadio On The Verge Artist and received a nomination for Best New Artist (R&B) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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