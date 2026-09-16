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ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL to Expand Lineup with Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Shyne

The festival will take place at Prudential Center and features LL COOL J, Lil' Kim, Method Man & Redman, SWV and D-Nice alongside newly announced performers.

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ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL to Expand Lineup with Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Shyne

Rock The Bells Festival is expanding its 2026 lineup, adding another wave of Hip-Hop legends and influential voices to its Thanksgiving weekend celebration, Sunday, November 29 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Newly announced performers include Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Shyne, Papoose, Kwamé, Kool G Rap, Onyx, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Sugarhill Gang and The Furious Five, and Roxanne Shante. Rapsody has also been added to D-Nice's special curated set, joining David Banner, LeToya Luckett and The LOX.

The new additions join an already stacked lineup featuring LL Cool J, featuring DJ Z-Trip, Lil' Kim, Method Man & Redman, SWV and D-Nice, bringing together pioneers, icons and celebrated voices from across generations of Hip-Hop.

Rock The Bells Festival returns Thanksgiving weekend to close out Hip-Hop History Month, bringing the culture together for one unforgettable night of music, legacy and celebration.

More artists and special surprises are still to come.

Tickets for Rock The Bells Festival 2026 are on sale now at rockthebellsfestival.com.

About Rock The Bells

Founded in 2018 by LL Cool J, Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice of timeless and classic Hip-Hop that stands firm as an anchor, trusted authority, and generational bridge for the culture. As a guardian of Hip-Hop, Rock The Bells preserves the genre's legacy while elevating its influence through storytelling, experiences, and innovation that connect pioneers with rising voices. The Rock The Bells Festival serves as the company's flagship live event, bringing the ultimate celebration of Hip-Hop music, art, and culture to the stage.

Visit www.rockthebells.com, stream LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow @RockTheBells on Instagram and X for more information.

About the Black Promoters Collective

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list (#39) and the #3 Global Top Urban Promoter/Producer, BPC continues to redefine excellence in the live event space. A 100% Black-owned business, the BPC is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies with a shared mission: to be the world's leading producer of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences.

Learn more at www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

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