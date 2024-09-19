State Champs Release New Single 'Light Blue'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Albany-raised pop-punk band State Champs has released their new single, “Light Blue,” off their upcoming self-titled record to be released on November 8 via Pure Noise Records. This is the third single off the album, coming just after the band released two others last month, including “Too Late To Say” and “Silver Cloud,” both of which had accompanying music videos.

The band shared their thoughts on the latest track below: “Have you ever been transported back in time, for better or for worse, simply by the smell of something or someone? Inspired by Dan & Shay’s “Tequila,” we put our energetic spin on this concept with “Light Blue.” It’s a light-hearted track that reminiscences and rollercoasters between airy, bouncy guitars and pop arrangements to a full-blown fuzzed-out chorus that will have you banging your head in between memories you didn’t ask to be dug back up.”

State Champs will be heading out on a tour this fall across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at The Altar, and Daisy Grenade. They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Nearly 15 years after the band’s formation, lead singer Derek DiScanio, bassist Ryan Scott Graham, guitarist Tyler Szalkowski, and drummer Evan Ambrosio found themselves at different points in their personal lives—marriage, kids, and relocations across the country made for a new kind of relationship dynamic. Produced by Anton DeLost (Mayday Parade, Hawthorne Heights), State Champs will showcase some of the best edgy, high-energy tracks that have defined their career thus far, making it the exact right time to debut their self-titled album.

Over the course of their career, State Champs has received accolades from the likes of Rolling Stone, MTV, Kerrang!, Upset, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound, among others. Their sophomore album, Around the World and Back, entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound’s Top 10 Albums of the Year. Living Proof followed in 2018, and that same year Billboard called them “modern-day pop-punk torchbearers.” The band has also collaborated with some of pop-punk’s heaviest hitters, co-writing songs with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low and Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 on their latest album Kings of the New Age.

Rolling Stone spoke with the band exclusively on their record this summer and shared they are “channeling their definitive mix of punchy punk rhythms and irresistible pop hooks in the new tracks.” On State Champs, they cement themselves as an outfit that can and will stand the test of time.

Upcoming State Champs Tour Dates

September 20 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 21 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest After Show

October 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zia Records Signing

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

November 8 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

November 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

November 13 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

November 14 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

November 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

November 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

November 19 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Call

November 22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

November 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

November 24 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

November 26 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

November 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts*

November 29 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Mainstage

November 30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

December 1 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

December 3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

December 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

December 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

December 7 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

December 8 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

*No Knuckle Puck

Photo Credit: Manuel Barajas

