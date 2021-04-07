St. Vincent Releases Video for 'The Melting of the Sun'

From Saturday Night Live to Saturday Morning vibes: St. Vincent's vintage visual take on "The Melting Of The Sun" has been unearthed from Candy's Music Video Archives - in the form of a video co-directed by St. Vincent and Bill Benz, paying animated tribute to the song's lyrical icons, rendered in Schoolhouse Rock-esque style by Chris McD.



St. Vincent's unveiling of the sultry show stopping new ballad to her April 3 return to 30 Rock Studio 8H followed the live debut of the "digitized primal scream" (The New York Times) of "Pay Your Way In Pain." "The Melting Of The Sun" is the second track to be released in advance of her forthcoming Daddy's Home.



The SNL rendition of "The Melting Of The Sun" also featured the network TV debut of the newest model of the St. Vincent Signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar, equipped with new design elements crafted to suit the 70s-influenced sonics of Daddy's Home. Both tracks were brought to life with a band comprised of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton (backing vocals), the tour de force performance eliciting an appropriately energized response from the media.

Daddy's Home was produced by Annie Clark and Jack Antonoff, recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan, and mastered by Chris Gehringer. The music was performed by Annie, Jack, Cian, Thomas, Evan Smith, Sam KS, Greg Leisz, Daniel Hart, Michael Leonhart, Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway.



Daddy's Home will be released May 14 by Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-Save the album now, or pre-order your choice of 8-track (if you know, you know...), CD, Vinyl, Deluxe Vinyl, and Cassette. Or visit https://lnk.ilovestvincent.com/Shop to pre-order exclusive picture disc, merchandise and more.

