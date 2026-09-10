Split Dogs Release 'Speed Demon' Single, Announce EU Tour With Danko Jones

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Split Dogs have released their new single 'Speed Demon,' out now via Venn Records, alongside a music video documenting the band's time on the road during their European tour.

The single arrives ahead of the band's new album, 'Nice N' Rough,' set for release September 25th via Venn Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

Set to release 'Nice N' Rough' on September 25th, Split Dogs are a band with their collective feet permanently pressed hard on the accelerator pedal, racing back with new single 'Speed Demon.' Already notorious for their approach to touring, 'Speed Demon' was born on the road, as singer Harry Martinez explains.

'We documented a lot of our European tour last year, so decided to use that footage to create a tour diary style music video. The song is our love letter to life on the road—something we, as a band, have always loved doing.'

'A lot of the video features footage from Freak Show in Essen,' continues Harry. 'We've played there a few times, first on the 'Here to Destroy Europe' tour and most recently during our German tour. It is one of our favourite places in the world—beautiful, full of heart, and somewhere that needs to be seen to be believed. Massive thanks to the owners, Benny and Ela, for their unwavering love of fast rock 'n' roll, counterculture, and each other.'

2026 has already seen Split Dogs complete their own UK headline tour, before multiple festival appearances, a headline German tour in July, a string of instore performances in September (ticket link here) and an EU tour with Canadian rockers Danko Jones in October. This all comes off the back of a massive tour with Gogol Bordello in 2025 and gigs with Bad Nerves, Teen Mortgage and many others.

New album 'Nice N' Rough' was recorded at The Station House, a recording studio based in a repurposed Victorian police station in Leeds. Split Dogs quickly discovered the studio also boasts one of the country's finest VHS collections. Fuelled with classics like 'Heavy Metal', 'Nightmare on Elm Street', and a Tina Turner live tape, the Bristol based four-piece went to work capturing their sophomore album, 'Nice N' Rough,' with producer Jonah Falco (High Vis, Rifle, and drummer of Canadian punks fed Up) and engineer James Atkinson (formerly of seminal hardcore band Voorhees).

The result is thirteen thumping tracks featuring lightning-fast guitar licks, raspy hooks and cues from greats like Plasmatics, New York Dolls, Motörhead and The Stooges. Front-person Harry Martinez delivers a larger-than-life, undeniable rock 'n' roll performance, injecting the band's reputable live energy straight into the vocal booth.

'Nice N' Rough' Tracklist

1. Be Somebody

2. Born Too Loose

3. Breaker

4. Get The Look

5. Speed Demon

6. Leave It Alone

7. Shake Sum Action

8. Rock 'N' Roll Business

9. Mamma Said

10. Suffer

11. I Wanna

12. Dirty Denim

13. Power Out

Split Dogs Are

Harry Martinez – vocals (they/them)

Mil Martinez – guitar (he/him)

Chris Hugall – drums (he/him)

Suez Boyle - bass (she/her)

Tour Dates

INSTORE PERFORMANCES

25-Sep-2026 UK Leeds Crash Records

26-Sep-2026 UK Glasgow Blitzkrieg

27-Sep-2026 UK Liverpool Rough Trade

28-Sep-2026 UK Coventry Just Dropped in

29-Sep-2026 UK Bristol Rough Trade

30-Sep-2026 UK Nottingham Rough Trade

01-Oct-2026 UK Rough Trade East

TOUR W/ DANKO JONES

12-Oct-2026 GER Potsdam Waschhaus

13-Oct-2026 GER Nurnberg Löwensaal

14-Oct-2026 AT Wien Flex

15-Oct-2026 HU Budapest A38

16-Oct-2026 ROM Bucharest Quantic

17-Oct-2026 Bulg Sofia Pirotska 5 Event Center

19-Oct-2026 ROM Cluj Form Space

21-Oct-2026 Cro Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar

22-Oct-2026 Slov Ljubljana Kino Siska

23-Oct-2026 AT Salzburg Rockhouse

24-Oct-2026 CH Rubingen Muhle Hunzinken

25-Oct-2026 CH Zurich Dynamo

27-Oct-2026 GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2

28-Oct-2026 B Ghent Handelsbeurs

29-Oct-2026 GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

30-Oct-2026 NL Haarlem Patronaat

31-Oct-2026 NL Tilburg Next Stage

01-Nov-2026 NL Leuwaarden Neusoorn

SPAIN HEADLINE TOUR

24-Nov-2026 Barcelona, Upload

25-Nov-2026 Zaragoza, Rock & Blues

26-Nov-2026 Madrid, Nazca

27-Nov-2026 Avilés, Factoría Cultural

28-Nov-2026 Vitoria-Gastiez

Photo Credit: Jeanie Jean



Photo Credit: Jeanie Jean

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