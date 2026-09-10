Split Dogs Release 'Speed Demon' Single, Announce EU Tour With Danko Jones
The band documents life on the road in the 'Speed Demon' video, filmed during their European tour.
Split Dogs have released their new single 'Speed Demon,' out now via Venn Records, alongside a music video documenting the band's time on the road during their European tour.
The single arrives ahead of the band's new album, 'Nice N' Rough,' set for release September 25th via Venn Records. The album is available for pre-order here.
Set to release 'Nice N' Rough' on September 25th, Split Dogs are a band with their collective feet permanently pressed hard on the accelerator pedal, racing back with new single 'Speed Demon.' Already notorious for their approach to touring, 'Speed Demon' was born on the road, as singer Harry Martinez explains.
'We documented a lot of our European tour last year, so decided to use that footage to create a tour diary style music video. The song is our love letter to life on the road—something we, as a band, have always loved doing.'
'A lot of the video features footage from Freak Show in Essen,' continues Harry. 'We've played there a few times, first on the 'Here to Destroy Europe' tour and most recently during our German tour. It is one of our favourite places in the world—beautiful, full of heart, and somewhere that needs to be seen to be believed. Massive thanks to the owners, Benny and Ela, for their unwavering love of fast rock 'n' roll, counterculture, and each other.'
2026 has already seen Split Dogs complete their own UK headline tour, before multiple festival appearances, a headline German tour in July, a string of instore performances in September (ticket link here) and an EU tour with Canadian rockers Danko Jones in October. This all comes off the back of a massive tour with Gogol Bordello in 2025 and gigs with Bad Nerves, Teen Mortgage and many others.
New album 'Nice N' Rough' was recorded at The Station House, a recording studio based in a repurposed Victorian police station in Leeds. Split Dogs quickly discovered the studio also boasts one of the country's finest VHS collections. Fuelled with classics like 'Heavy Metal', 'Nightmare on Elm Street', and a Tina Turner live tape, the Bristol based four-piece went to work capturing their sophomore album, 'Nice N' Rough,' with producer Jonah Falco (High Vis, Rifle, and drummer of Canadian punks fed Up) and engineer James Atkinson (formerly of seminal hardcore band Voorhees).
The result is thirteen thumping tracks featuring lightning-fast guitar licks, raspy hooks and cues from greats like Plasmatics, New York Dolls, Motörhead and The Stooges. Front-person Harry Martinez delivers a larger-than-life, undeniable rock 'n' roll performance, injecting the band's reputable live energy straight into the vocal booth.
'Nice N' Rough' Tracklist
1. Be Somebody
2. Born Too Loose
3. Breaker
4. Get The Look
5. Speed Demon
6. Leave It Alone
7. Shake Sum Action
8. Rock 'N' Roll Business
9. Mamma Said
10. Suffer
11. I Wanna
12. Dirty Denim
13. Power Out
Split Dogs Are
Harry Martinez – vocals (they/them)
Mil Martinez – guitar (he/him)
Chris Hugall – drums (he/him)
Suez Boyle - bass (she/her)
Tour Dates
INSTORE PERFORMANCES
25-Sep-2026 UK Leeds Crash Records
26-Sep-2026 UK Glasgow Blitzkrieg
27-Sep-2026 UK Liverpool Rough Trade
28-Sep-2026 UK Coventry Just Dropped in
29-Sep-2026 UK Bristol Rough Trade
30-Sep-2026 UK Nottingham Rough Trade
01-Oct-2026 UK Rough Trade East
TOUR W/ DANKO JONES
12-Oct-2026 GER Potsdam Waschhaus
13-Oct-2026 GER Nurnberg Löwensaal
14-Oct-2026 AT Wien Flex
15-Oct-2026 HU Budapest A38
16-Oct-2026 ROM Bucharest Quantic
17-Oct-2026 Bulg Sofia Pirotska 5 Event Center
19-Oct-2026 ROM Cluj Form Space
21-Oct-2026 Cro Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar
22-Oct-2026 Slov Ljubljana Kino Siska
23-Oct-2026 AT Salzburg Rockhouse
24-Oct-2026 CH Rubingen Muhle Hunzinken
25-Oct-2026 CH Zurich Dynamo
27-Oct-2026 GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2
28-Oct-2026 B Ghent Handelsbeurs
29-Oct-2026 GER Frankfurt Batschkapp
30-Oct-2026 NL Haarlem Patronaat
31-Oct-2026 NL Tilburg Next Stage
01-Nov-2026 NL Leuwaarden Neusoorn
SPAIN HEADLINE TOUR
24-Nov-2026 Barcelona, Upload
25-Nov-2026 Zaragoza, Rock & Blues
26-Nov-2026 Madrid, Nazca
27-Nov-2026 Avilés, Factoría Cultural
28-Nov-2026 Vitoria-Gastiez
Photo Credit: Jeanie Jean
Photo Credit: Jeanie Jean