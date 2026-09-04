FAKER Releases New Album ENJOY YOUR PROBLEMS After 15-Year Hiatus

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Faker has released its new album ENJOY YOUR PROBLEMS, marking the Australian alternative rock act's first record since 2011 following a fifteen-year hiatus. A record about facing inertia, attempting love, risking survival, and coming through it singing, the new album is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

A decadent mixture of new wave-tinged indie rock tracks, Faker's Enjoy Your Problems comes to fruition whilst battling years of executive dysfunction and ADHD. Describing his experiences in raw and unfiltered ways, the newest record untangles these niche navigations through life as a queer musician. Condensing his feelings into palatable moments designed to move audiences, the new record guarantees feelings of heartache, soul-searching, and the carefree ability to be one's unique self amidst a world pressuring those to conform.

In conjunction with the album's release, a music video for 'Partner In Crime' has also been released. With a vocal cadence echoing The Cure's Robert Smith, the track emanates a lot of the lyrical and sonic themes that can be heard on the album.

Tracklist

1. Comet

2. Frida

3. Trustfall

4. Nightmare's Coming Back

5. Goldmine

6. Partner In Crime

7. 1 TRK Mind

8. Nothing Else Here

9. Doubt

10. Heavens

A defining act of Australia's alternative rock scene in the early 2000s, Faker broke onto the scene with the single 'This Heart Attack,' which received accolades including becoming the most broadcast Australian song of 2008 and reaching #5 in triple j's Hottest 100. Having headlined sold-out tours and shared stages with The Black Keys, Iggy Pop, The White Stripes, Arcade Fire and P!nk, Faker's unique breed of post-punk influenced alternative rock comes to a head with the release of Enjoy Your Problems.

Faker has always had a revolving lineup, and this album embraces that fact, always putting the song first. 'Comet' became its north star, 'Partner In Crime' its beating heart, and 'Nightmare's Coming Back' its conflicted psyche demanding long-overdue attention. The record was written, recorded and assembled across Sydney, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Mexico City, then mastered in Tasmania. Hudson describes the process as living like a bowerbird, collecting ideas, planting them in cloud and moving from city to city while figuring out what or where home is. He still hasn't figured it out, but he's happy with that.

Photo Credit: Clayton Boyd



Photo Credit: Clayton Boyd

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