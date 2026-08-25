SOLITARY PLEASURE 15th Anniversary Reissue Set for James Leg

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Alive Naturalsound Records will release a 15th anniversary reissue of James Leg's debut solo album, Solitary Pleasure, on September 18th. James Leg is the frontman of the Black Diamond Heavies.

After twelve years out of print, James Leg's debut album is back — and it still sounds like Howlin' Wolf and Iggy Pop fighting over a battered organ in some smoky dive. Solitary Pleasure is all grit and volume, with Leg's voice tearing through every track like sandpaper. His old band, the Black Diamond Heavies, could shake the walls, but here the son of a preacher man digs even deeper — rougher, more soulful — and he throws in wild horn parts right when you least expect them. Finally repressed on black vinyl, complete with an insert of lyrics and photos, this is a release for anyone looking for the real thing.

James Leg's 15th Anniversary vinyl pressing of 'Solitary Pleasure' comes out on September 18th from Alive Naturalsound Records.

More information on James Leg is available at https://www.instagram.com/revjamesleg.

More information on Alive Naturalsound Records is available at https://www.alive-records.com.

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