Splash House Sets Dates For 10 Year Anniversary Season

For the last ten years, Splash House has continually redefined the summer festival, fostering a boutique experience in the heart of Palm Springs, ahead of its time music curation, and devout community. In celebration of this milestone, Splash House 2023 returns this summer for its second triple-weekender season June 9-11, August 11-13, and August 18-20.

The event has evolved from a renegade poolside weekender into one of the most in-demand dance music festivals in North America, all the while retaining a distinct sense of style rooted in the culture and allure of Palm Springs. Vast desert landscapes and unique accommodations at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels converge with fashion-forward audiences and forward-thinking musical bookings to create a new way to experience the travel hotspot.

In turn, Splash House has attracted a new generation of travelers to the desert city, which saw an economic impact of $6.7M per weekend from the three event weekends alone in 2022.

Chairman of PS Resorts Aftab Dada said on Splash House's decade-long role in driving youth travel in the area, "Splash House is a home grown and incredibly successful music event for the City of Palm Springs and our destination. It has revitalized tourism in our slow summer months and attracted a younger generation. The festival is proof that Palm Springs is a destination for all ages".

Scott White, President & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs added, "Splash House was a game-changer 10 years ago, attracting new visitors to Greater Palm Springs during our Summer months. We are excited about their continued success and the important economic impact this event has on our community".

It remains the ease and comfort of the Splash House experience that makes it a favorite amongst its dedicated followers. All packages come with festival passes, a three-night stay at any of the three host resorts, and shuttle transportation between venues. Guests can relax in the comfort of a poolside room or catch their favorite artists from the balcony before making their way down to the dance floor.

At night, attendees can experience After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum while enjoying an open-air dance floor and witnessing artists perform alongside historic aircrafts, all backdropped by the SAN JACINTO Mountains.

As a barometer for what's next in electronic music, Splash House has hosted acts like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Flume, and Classixx before they hit the world's stage, alongside global selectors like The Blessed Madonna, DJ Harvey, Dom Dolla, TOKiMONSTA, Kaytranada, and more.

Presale passes and hotel packages for all three weekends will be available to purchase on Thurs, February 9 at 12PM PT. Those interested can register for the presale now on their site. Check out all pass types and hotel package options on splashhouse.com. Alumni Access returners get first access at hotel packages and passes and can check their status on the website. GA passes start at $165 + fees and hotel packages start at $1,000 + fees. Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.