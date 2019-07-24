Spirit Animal Releases New Track ARM CANDY

Brooklyn based alt-pop band Spirit Animal have just dropped their new track "Arm Candy" today. Check out the video, which can't be unseen, below, and on all streaming services HERE. The band is also happy to announce the release of REBORN YESTERDAY, out on September 20th via RED MUSIC. REBORN YESTERDAY is the deluxe version of the band's debut full-length album Born Yesterday and features three new tracks, including their newest track, "Arm Candy".

The four-piece have also announced that they will be joining Theory of a Deadman on tour as support. The tour kicks off on September 27th in Jacksonville, NC and wraps on November 4th in Belvidere, IL. For more details and to purchase tickets visit Spirit Animal's website, HERE.

Watch the video here:

Spirit Animal made a striking debut with 2013's viral smash, "The Black Jack White," quickly earning them 1.4 million plays on Spotify alone. Relentless touring followed, as did 2016's debut EP, WORLD WAR IV, highlighted by another hit single, "Regular World," which drew more than 3.2 million Spotify streams worldwide. As a result, Spirit Animal has received major attention from a variety of high profile media outlets, including Consequence of Sound, Entertainment Weekly, and The Washington Post. Fast forward to the August 2018 release of the band's debut album, Born Yesterday, which received praise from outlets such as Billboard, Alternative Press, Ones To Watch, Pop Dust, Substream Magazine and more. Now, with the forthcoming release of REBORN YESTERDAY and a label partnership with RED MUSIC, Spirit Animal continues their ascent to alt-pop stardom.

Spirit Animal is Steve Cooper (vocals), Cal Stamp (guitar), Ronen Evron (drums), Paul Michel(bass).

SPIRIT ANIMAL TOUR DATES

w/Theory of a Deadman

July 26 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's*

July 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade*

July 28 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery*

September 27 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel

September 28 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

September 29 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

October 1 - Youngstown, OH - Packard Music Hall

October 2 - Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theatre

October 4 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

October 5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 8 - Destin, FL - Club LA

October 10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

October 11 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Varsity Theatre

October 15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

October 17 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

October 19 - Lake Tahoe, CA - South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe

October 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

October 23 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

October 25 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

October 26 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

October 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

October 31 - Bowler, WI - Mohican Star Casino

November 1 - Sioux City, IA - ANTHEM @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 2 - Osceola, IA - Lakeside Casino Event Center

November 4 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

*headline





