Sparta Announces #11HourWorldTour Online Album Release Shows

Sparta, the band featuring Jim Ward, released their long-awaited new album Trust The River via Dine Alone Records in April. Today, Sparta is excited to announce an online album release show to celebrate in the wake up their tour postponement. Sparta will do three separate shows to accommodate all time zones using the hashtag #11hourworldtour. Dates, times, and ticketing can be found below.

June 12th EUROPE

8pm CEST

Tickets

June 12th NORTH AMERICA

8pm MST / 10pm EST

Tickets

June 13th JAPAN/AUS/NZ

3pm AEST

Tickets

Sparta's Jim Ward had this to say about the shows:

I'm excited to play these songs in this format for everyone. We've been trying to find a way to connect and celebrate and thank everyone for their overwhelming support on the release of this record while staying safe, and this seems like the ideal space and moment. Me and at least one guitar, playing three shows to cover as many time zones as I can in one day. In my mind I'll be picturing all these cities I miss being in and all those faces I look forward to seeing again. We'll record these shows and send a link to each ticket buyer to get a mixed/mastered version of the songs I play- grab a drink and come hang out, and sing along. I miss you all!

Trust The River is the band's first full-length studio album since 2006. Purchase and stream Trust The River here.

Photo Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre

