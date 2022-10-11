Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
South Wales' Groovy CVC Announce Debut Album 'Get Real'

The album will be released on January 13.

Oct. 11, 2022  

CVC announce their highly anticipated debut album Get Real, out 13th January 2023 on CVC recordings via Secretly Distribution. 'Good Morning Vietnam' is the first new single from the album.

CVC have had a bumper year, releasing Real to Reel, their critically acclaimed EP. Fans fell in love with singles like 'Docking the Pay' and 'Winston', riotous outings that are equally disquieting and engaging. 'Good Morning Vietnam' follows in a similar vein: a charging song that showcases the band's keen ear for melody and experimentation.

Of the single, CVC say "it's about a time when everyone around us seemed to be wrapped up in Tinder and one-night stands" and go on to explain that "the album was recorded with love in the living room of a student house in Cardiff around one microphone, as we searched for a new sound" adding "we used pots and pans for percussion, Welsh thunder for atmosphere and 40p Ramen Noodle soups for dinner."

The track teases the bands progression to new, uncharted areas: "Get Real' was crafted out of experiment over experience, and gives a direct view into the heart and soul of CVC life. Get Real!"

Throughout the summer, CVC have been busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show. Wowing on stages like Reading and Leeds, through to sold-out hometown shows in their native Wales, their electrifying performances have left audiences joyously chanting the band's name as they leave the stage.

With rave reviews from the likes of The Arts Desk ("CVC live is something else and everyone should go see them as soon as is viably possible"), they're not a band to miss: catch them while you can. Full tour dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Birmingham | Dead Wax Digbeth (Thu 13-Oct-22)

Glasgow | McChuills (Fri 14-Oct-22)

Leeds | Live At Leeds, The Key Club (Sat 15-Oct-22)

Bath | Moles (Thu 20-Oct-22)

Exeter | Cavern (Fri 21-Oct-22)

Cardiff | Sŵn Festival, O'Neills (Sat 22-Oct-22)

Regional Awards


