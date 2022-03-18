South London's Matt Maltese Launches Headline U.S. Tour

Rising South London-based artist Matt Maltese will be kicking off his 13-date headline US tour today, beginning with a sold-out show at LA's Roxy, and ending at two nights sold-out at Zone One in Brooklyn, New York. The full list is below with nearly half the dates sold-out!

To coincide with the tour, Matt Maltese has today shared "Smile in the Face of the Devil", a stripped-back, piano-driver song that features nothing but his enchantingly melancholic vocals. The eccentric lyrics brings you on a journey of Matt's whimsically quirky world and makes for a somber yet endearingly uplifting song. The new song is taken from his upcoming stripped-down EP Quiet Recordings (out 8th April on Nettwerk) that also features "quiet" versions of four of his much-loved previously released singles.

2022 US Tour Dates

3/18 | LOS ANGELES - Roxy SOLD OUT

3/19 | SAN FRANCISCO - Bottom Of The Hill SOLD OUT

3/22 | DENVER - Globe

3/24 | MINNEAPOLIS - 7th Street Entry

3/27 | CHICAGO - Beat Kitchen

3/29 | DALLAS - Club Dada

3/30 | AUSTIN - Empire Control Room

4/1 | ATLANTA - Vinyl SOLD OUT

4/2 | NASHVILLE - High Watt SOLD OUT

4/4| COLUMBUS - A&R Music Bar

4/5 | TORONTO - Longboathall

4/6 | NEW YORK - Zone One SOLD OUT

4/7 | NEW YORK - Zone One SOLD OUT

Matt Maltese released his latest studio album Good Morning It's Now Tomorrow in late 2021 to critical acclaim and has been the subject of glowing praise from the likes of MOJO (4*), DIY (4*), NME (4*), CLASH, and many more. Written and recorded between his London home and Echo Zoo studios on England's south coast during the UK's year-long lockdown, Good Morning It's Now Tomorrow sees him embrace positivity and romanticize the every day across swooping love ballads and rich instrumentation.

Singles such as "Good Morning", "You Deserve An Oscar", "Shoe" and "Mystery" have all been met with acclaim from the likes of NME, DIY, Clash, The Line Of Best Fit, Gigwise, and many more. The tracks have also been significantly supported on streaming, with multiple additions to global playlists on Spotify ("Shoe" ascended to #2 on The Other List), Apple, Deezer, and Amazon Music. Matt's 2018 single "As The World Caves In" is undergoing a major resurgence, ringing true for a new legion of young fans on TikTok where it soundtracks dozens of new videos each day and reached over has over 225 million streams.

Listen to the new single here:

