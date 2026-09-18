Soul Wun Releases How Will I Know, Announces 2026 Tour
The artist will perform across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and New Zealand venues before the album drops.
Soul Wun has released his single 'How Will I Know,' the last taste of his upcoming album Kaleidoscope ahead of its release. The artist has also announced a run of 2026 tour dates across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and New Zealand.
Kaleidoscope as a record is described as 'an emotional rollercoaster, a wild ride with no sonic boundaries, just music that moves you.' According to the release, previous singles from the album have already drawn significant support.
'How Will I Know' is described as 'a taste of the depth of the record. It's a song about love, uncertainty, and all their beautiful ups and downs.' The track samples a Kenyan choir recorded in 1950 by Hugh Tracey, which the release calls 'a raw and beautiful example of how music from 75 years ago can still impact deeply today.'
'How Will I Know' is out now, and the Kaleidoscope album is set for release on Oct 2.
Tour Dates
Sep 26 - Cockatoo Island - Sydney (DJ Heartstring Main Support)
Oct 31 - Album Pop Up Melbourne
Oct 1 - Album Pop Up Sydney
Oct 2 - Album Pop Up Newcastle
Oct 10 - Perth - Boombastic @ Port Beach Brewery
Oct 23 - Sydney - Oxford Art Factory
Oct 24 - Melbourne - The Night Cat
Oct 31 - Kiama - THAT. SKATE PARK
Nov 13 - Goldcoast - elsewhere
Nov 20 - Tocumwal - Strawberry Fields Festival
Dec 30 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Alps
Dec 31 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Vines
Jan 1 - Melbourne - Let Them Eat Cake
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...