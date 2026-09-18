Soul Wun Releases How Will I Know, Announces 2026 Tour

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Soul Wun has released his single 'How Will I Know,' the last taste of his upcoming album Kaleidoscope ahead of its release. The artist has also announced a run of 2026 tour dates across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and New Zealand.

Kaleidoscope as a record is described as 'an emotional rollercoaster, a wild ride with no sonic boundaries, just music that moves you.' According to the release, previous singles from the album have already drawn significant support.

'How Will I Know' is described as 'a taste of the depth of the record. It's a song about love, uncertainty, and all their beautiful ups and downs.' The track samples a Kenyan choir recorded in 1950 by Hugh Tracey, which the release calls 'a raw and beautiful example of how music from 75 years ago can still impact deeply today.'

'How Will I Know' is out now, and the Kaleidoscope album is set for release on Oct 2.

Tour Dates

Sep 26 - Cockatoo Island - Sydney (DJ Heartstring Main Support)

Oct 31 - Album Pop Up Melbourne

Oct 1 - Album Pop Up Sydney

Oct 2 - Album Pop Up Newcastle

Oct 10 - Perth - Boombastic @ Port Beach Brewery

Oct 23 - Sydney - Oxford Art Factory

Oct 24 - Melbourne - The Night Cat

Oct 31 - Kiama - THAT. SKATE PARK

Nov 13 - Goldcoast - elsewhere

Nov 20 - Tocumwal - Strawberry Fields Festival

Dec 30 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Alps

Dec 31 - New Zealand - Rhythm & Vines

Jan 1 - Melbourne - Let Them Eat Cake

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 15 Hrs 43 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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