Soul II Soul Announce 'Club Classics' UK Tour

Following the success of their shows in 2018, iconic British band Soul II Soul will take their acclaimed Club Classics tour back on the road in 2020, paying tribute to their legendary debut album, Club Classics Vol 1.



The double Grammy Award winning and five-time Brit Award nominated band will play 15 dates in the UK in October and November 2020, including a date at London's Royal Albert Hall, featuring a stunning production.



Regarding the tour Jazzie B says, "Who would have thought that after thirty-odd years later we'd still be on the road with this thing? It's been a helluva journey - literally! - and I feel truly blessed. Now, I'm looking forward to going back to some of the familiar venues where we've made a lot of friends, I'm just as pumped about testing out places we've never been before but I'm seriously excited about playing the Royal Albert Hall. I want to thank to the fullness everybody who's given their support up until now, and I'll see you along the way - a happy face, a thumpin' bass for a lovin' race."



With huge hits including 'Keep On Movin' (which sold over a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single 'Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)', Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980's warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, and securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.



During the course of their stellar career the band have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration, as "the man who gave British black music a soul of its own".



Tickets are available on O2 Pre-Sale on Monday October 7th, MJR Pre-Sale Tuesday October 8th and General Sale on Wednesday October 9th. Tickets available via - bit.ly/SoulClubClassics



Soul II Soul 2020 Club Classics Tour Dates

Friday 9th October: O2 Institute, Birmingham

Saturday 10th October: Bonus Arena, Hull

Friday 16th October: Open, Norwich

Saturday 17th October: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Friday 23rd October: Olympia, Liverpool

Saturday 24th October: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Friday 30th October: Rock City, Nottingham

Saturday 31st October: Barbican, York

Friday 6th November: O2 Academy, Bristol

Saturday 7th November: Pyramids, Portsmouth

Friday 13th November: Tramshed, Cardiff

Saturday 14th November: Brighton Dome

Friday 20th November: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Saturday 21st November: Manchester Academy

Tuesday 24th November: Royal Albert Hall, London





