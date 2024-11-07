Sophie Thatcher Covers 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' for New Film HERETIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sophie Thatcher has released a cover of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” for the end credits to her new movie Heretic. Heretic will be released in theaters nationwide by A24 on November 8th. While Thatcher’s take on the song does not stray hugely from Bob Dylan’s original, her sultry vocals lend the song a haunting, fresh, updated appeal.

The cover arrives in the wake of Thatcher’s musical debut, launched with the release of her EP, Pivot & Scrape (Bathsheba). Recorded at Drop of Sun studios (Avey Tare, Angel Olsen), Pivot & Scrape shares much of the wounded twangs of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” with the singer and actress embodying a folky bard. Thatcher sings of sinners without teeth, using somber yet tender feeling, while the music itself ranges from the soothingness of “Pivot & Scrape” to the booming, distorted rock of “Go On”. The EP received a warm welcome with coverage in Billboard, Nylon, Paste, and Interview among others, accolades that demonstrate her talents span far beyond acting alone.

Most likely know of Sophie Thatcher from her performances in the hit series Yellowjackets and credits in Pavement’s “Harness Your Hopes” music video. She grew up practicing music, art, and acting/theater, honing her taste with obsessive interest in all things and establishing herself as a true multi-hyphenate. The things she loves are a diverse and immaculate collection of touchpoints for who she is, a whole person, not just the face you see on TV. Now with the upcoming release of Heretic, fans get the chance to see and hear her talents on the silver screen.

Photo Credit: Jarrett Lampley

