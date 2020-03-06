Somerset's Farmfest Launches for 2020 with First Acts

Following last year's jubilant return from a one-year hiatus, Farmfest is back once again to challenge the festival heavyweights with a breath-taking mix of acts included in its first line-up announcement. As well as a genre-defying musical menu, the original pocket-size festival remains fiercely committed to affordability with weekend tickets currently just £85. Set to Bruton's sumptuous countryside backdrop, still sponsor-free and capped at 5000 people (preserving its magically intimate atmosphere), all of the key ingredients remain intact for the music lover's choice festival. From early morning workouts to little ones' workshops, brilliantly blended beats to riotous jumbles of jazz and brass-based bonanzas, comedy and poetry - or just a touch of the people's spirited madness. As night falls DJ's take over and keeps the party going long into the night. Farmfest has it all.

The live acts cover a range of progressive music styles. Included are New York's party monsters, !!! (CHK CHK CHK) who have been chronicling the perpetual meltdown of American society with their quirky jukebox of dance-punk for nearly 20 years. Meanwhile charismatic songwriter Baxter Dury releases his new album 'Night Chancers' later this month, a collection of ten-songs which in his own words are "a psychological journey through the maze bit in The Shining". One of Bristol's most exciting exports, BEAK> make the short trip to Bruton, bringing their unique post-punk sound.



Switzerland's Sophie Hunger reflects the diverse mix of international talent on this year's line-up, with the multilinguistic songwriter combining English, German and French in her extensive repertoire of electro-folk. Gengahr also tipped to perform with the four-piece alt-pop band from North London heading to Somerset. Contrastingly, the awe-inspiring live shows of South Africa's BCUC, who headline the Big Blue Tent, are providing a contemporary voice to the ancestral traditions of indigenous peoples.



Also stopping off for a rare UK performance (and an inevitably wild party) is LA's funk-juggernaut Thumpasaurus, while Dutch-Zimbabwean Rina Mushonga brings her new live show which she superbly compares to "Paul Simon in a sweaty, African dancehall club". The launch of USAGI's Tavern last year provided a new venue for the 'fast and loud', which is fittingly the title of Talk Show's raucous debut single, released earlier this year. The London quartet hit up USAGI's alongside some of the UK's most exciting emerging punk, rock and alt-rock outfits including LIINES, Just Mustard, YOWL and Billy Nomates.



Of course it wouldn't be Farmfest without a healthy selection of local gems and this year has unearthed some real treats. Whether it's the dream pop grooves of Pocket Sun, or the spiritual jazz of Run Logan Run, the grunge textures of Wych Elm, or the Latin infused soul of Laimu, the South West never fails to deliver on innovation and quality.

The electronic spectrum is covered by a man who needs no introduction. Norman Jay MBE; respected amongst DJs worldwide and universally popular, Jay has spent decades pushing the boundaries of UK club culture, resulting in an MBE for his services to deejaying and music.



Another name commanding respect both in the industry and the public domain is The Reflex. His masterful 'Revisions' remixes have earnt him high profile fans including Gilles Peterson, Noel Gallagher, Greg Wilson and Eats Everything as well as the accolade of most played remixer on BBC6 Music.



And from remix specialist to crate-digging pioneers; Mr Bongo have unearthed some of the most precious records from Latin America and Africa over the past three decades, while Berlin's Daniel Wang is a genuine connoisseur of all things Disco, Soul and House. Alongside the big-guns, home-grown DJ talent always features heavily at Farmfest, with its late night party atmosphere frequently likened to Bristol's infamous Stokes Croft area after dark. Fittingly then, BRSTL resident Danielle will be drawing from her informed selection of old school House cuts, Bass, Electro, New-wave and UK Techno, while Maxxi Soundsystem brings his significant DJing credentials to the festival for the first time, alongside fellow Bristol heavyweights A Sagittariun and Addison Groove.



As always, the crème de la créme of the South West's crews and collectives also descend on the festival, with the likes of Alfresco Disco, Boys Club, Bitch Please! joining the party.

Date:

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 July, 2020



Location:

Gilcombe Farm, Bruton, Somerset



Price:

Current Release Tickets: Adult Weekend £85 / Teen Weekend £50 / Child 0-12 FREE



https://farmfestival.co.uk/



LIVE

!!! (CHK CHK CHK) | AGBEKO | BAXTER DURY | BCUC | BEAK> | BILLY NOMATES

COACH PARTY | GENGAHR | INDIGOS | JOOLS | JUNGLE BROWN | JUST MUSTARD | LAIMU

LIINES | LUO | PEANESS | POCKET SUN | RINA MUSHONGA | RUN LOGAN RUN

SLAGHEAP | SNAPPED ANKLES | SOPHIE HUNGER | TALK SHOW

THUMPASAURUS | WYCH ELM | XERRU | ¬YOWL



DJs

1020 RADIO | A SAGITTARIUN | ADDISON GROOVE | ALFRESCO DISCO | BITCH, PLEASE! BODYWORK | BOOGIE CAFÉ | BOYS CLUB | CHEEBA | CHRISTOPHE | DANIEL WANG DANIELLE | DJ RETRO | DROPOUT DISCO | FEEL THE REAL | GEORGE OSCAR (SET IT OUT)

JESSICA | JOIN THE FUTURE | MAXXI SOUNDSYSTEM | MARCO BERNARDI | MR BONGO |

NORMAN JAY MBE | NORTHERN SOUL GIRL | NU BALANCE (ASPECTS) | RESTLESS NIGHTS |

ROCKET SCIENCE | SURE SHOT | THE REFLEX | THRILOGY





