Solardo and Maur Release 'FREE' House Track

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Manchester house heavyweights Solardo reunite with UK duo Maur for 'Free', a new collaboration landing Friday 2nd October via Rendezvous Sound. The release marks the third link-up between the two acts, following 'Power' on Ultra and 'My Love' on Sola, continuing a creative relationship that has repeatedly brought their respective takes on house music together.

Built around a rolling 129 BPM groove, 'Free' is a full-throttle dancefloor record designed for the moment a room collectively lets go. Chunky, warm basslines drive the track forward beneath a soulful, hook-led vocal, while its combination of '90s rave influence, contemporary house production and undeniable anthem energy gives it a timeless club feel.

The record has already been road-tested on some of the biggest stages in the world, with Carl Cox opening his Creamfields 2026 set with 'Free', offering an early glimpse of the track's dancefloor impact.

'Free' arrives as Solardo continue to explore the roots of the house music that first shaped them, while pushing that sound into a new era. The track taps into the renewed interest in the mid-2010s deep tech and house sound, bringing the groove, vocal hooks and raw club energy of the era into a contemporary setting.

For Maur, the collaboration marks another chapter in a relationship that has developed both in the studio and on the dancefloor. Their first meeting with Solardo produced 'Power', before the two acts reunited alongside Faber for 'My Love' via Sola. 'Free' now completes the trilogy with a record built squarely for the peak-time.

'Free' is out Friday 2nd October via Rendezvous Sound.

About Solardo

Manchester-born duo Mark Richards and James Eliot, aka Solardo, broke through with 'Tribesmen' on Hot Creations, earning their first Beatport No. 1 and establishing themselves as one of the UK's leading house acts. Since then, they have released on Viva, elrow, Toolroom, Defected, Repopulate Mars and Relief, while their own Sola imprint has become a respected home for a new generation of house talent, launching and championing artists including CamelPhat, Secondcity and Mason Maynard.

Named DJ Mag's Best Breakthrough DJs in 2016 and Best Duo in 2017, Solardo have delivered an Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1's Pete Tong and held a residency at Hï Ibiza alongside Eric Prydz. Their festival history includes Glastonbury, Tomorrowland, Lovebox, Parklife, Movement Detroit and EDC Las Vegas, while their production credits include remixes for Duke Dumont, Gorgon City, MK, Nicole Moudaber and Carl Cox.

About Maur

London duo Dan Clare and Dylan May, aka Maur, formed in 2015, developing a sound built around melodic house grooves, indie-dance influences and captivating vocal hooks. Their breakthrough single spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Beatport, surpassed one million Spotify streams and earned support from Pete Tong, Annie Mac and Danny Howard, alongside a place on Tomorrowland's Artists to Watch list in 2021.

Since then, Maur have released on Toolroom, Armada Music, Glasgow Underground, ViVA, W&O Street Tracks and CR2, while continuing to build a reputation across clubs and festivals worldwide. Their previous collaborations with Solardo include 'Power' and 'My Love', the latter alongside Faber and released via Sola.

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