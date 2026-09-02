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Loco Dice Releases EYES ON ME Single After Skepta Hï Ibiza Appearance

The track marks a return to the hip-hop roots that shaped Dice's early career in 1990s Germany.

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Loco Dice has released a new single, 'Eyes On Me,' out now via Universal Music. The track arrives after Loco Dice joined Skepta at Hï Ibiza during the Más Tiempo residency.

For Dice, 'Eyes On Me' is more of a return than a pivot, since he came up in hip-hop, DJing and rapping in early-1990s Germany and opening for Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, long before house and tech-house made his name. It follows 'Hold Up (You Feel That)' from July, part of a steady run of new music since 2025's 'Purple Jam' album.

https://open.spotify.com/track/5pOoxvAVxhDeIC8X8ibzOD

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