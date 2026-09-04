Photos: SOLARDO to Release New Single WAKE ME UP via SOLA

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Solardo return with 'Wake Me Up' on 4th September via SOLA, the first single from their forthcoming EP 'Deeper Love' slated for release this autumn.

Drawing on the sound that defined their early years, 'Wake Me Up' brings back the deep tech house energy of Solardo's early origins. Piano house riffs cut through rolling hi-hats and cascading grooves, creating a driving, stripped-back club track built around the kind of relentless momentum that first put the Manchester duo on the map.

The release marks a new chapter for Solardo, with Mark Richards and James Eliot taking full ownership of their music and returning to SOLA for their ever EP. As founders of the label, which has become a respected home for the next generation of house talent, the move sees the duo reconnect with the foundations of the project while pushing it forward on their own terms. Instinctively the release arrives at a time when the deep tech house sound that defined the 2014 -2016 club circuit is finding fresh momentum on dancefloors a decade on.

Founded by Solardo, SOLA has grown into one of house music's most respected independent imprints, championing a new generation of artists including CamelPhat, Sonny Fodera, Cloonee, SOSA, ANOTR and Ben Hemsley.

For a duo who have spent more than a decade shaping dancefloors around the world, 'Wake Me Up' is a reminder of where it all started, and a statement of where Solardo are heading next.

'Wake Me Up' lands on 4th September via SOLA.

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