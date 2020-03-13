Solardo and Eli Brown Reunite for New Single 'My Life'

Solardo and Eli Brown have again joined forces for dancefloor-rocking new single 'My Life', out 13th March on Ultra.

Listen below!

A progressive house smash laced with a soaring vocal, 'My Life' is the kind of track that's destined to take both charts and dancefloors by storm. It marks the follow up to 'XTC', a single that went down as one of the songs of summer 2019, amassing 17 million streams on Spotify alone and receiving support from the likes of CamelPhat, Denis Sulta, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Richy Ahmed and Nic Fanciulli.

The release coincides with Solardo's seven-date US tour, while both Solardo and Brown will perform at Printworks London as part of Green Velvet's La La Land takeover. They will also perform together at Austria's Snowbombing (13th April) and Ireland's Life Festival (22nd May).

2019 was Eli Brown's most prolific year yet, with a flurry of tracks and remixes released on the likes of Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars, Solardo's Solä, Adam Beyer's Truesoul and Alan Fitzpatrick's We Are The Brave. Collaborating with some of the biggest names in the underground, including Foss, Anabel Englund, Sonny Fodera and Skream, the revered producer has quickly built a reputation as an artist synonymous with a killer bassline.

Another killer collaborative release from Solardo and Eli Brown, it's clear that 'My Life' is a track that possesses all the attributes necessary to blow up just as big as 'XTC'.





