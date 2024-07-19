Sofi Tukker Releases New Track 'Hey Homie'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Electrifying duo SOFI TUKKER have shared their alluring new track ‘Hey Homie.'

The genre-defying, GRAMMY-nominated pair display their versatility and a softer side with the bossa nova and drum & bass inspired earworm, taken from their anticipated new studio album BREAD which will be released on Friday 23rd August.

Each half of SOFI TUKKER – Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern – bring their unique musical influences to the table resulting in their own unique and deeply satisfying sound. ‘Hey Homie’ is the perfect example of their musical fusion, encapsulating their bond as friends and collaborators, while emotionally connecting to the listener with this light and airy pop confection.

The band elaborates, “‘Hey Homie’ is one of our favorite songs on the album. It represents both of us in that Soph has always wanted to make bossa nova and Tuck has always wanted to make drum and bass, and we managed to do both with this one. It's about the kind of love that is never 'realized' and it never necessarily becomes romantic. Not many songs are written about this type of relationship, and yet it's super universal. It's bittersweet and beautiful.”

‘Hey Homie’ was not written directly about Sophie and Tucker themselves, but the band use the music video as a vehicle to pay tribute to their friendship. They explain, “It's such a unique friendship. We love each other lowkey like homies; it's special even though it's not romantic. We wanted to celebrate the love between friends that will always have an enduring bond. We hope it feels like a warm hug while you're dancing.”

The team behind the video includes creative Director, Kunna Haan, who worked across the BREAD album campaign and video director Aerin Moreno (Madison Beer, Tate McRae), who also previously worked with SOFI TUKKER.

BREAD’s acronym, “Be Really Energetic and Dance,” is an invitation into SOFI TUKKER’s decadent, immersive world. Special guests on the album include Kah-Lo, MC Bola and Channel Tres. Track highlights include ‘Throw Some Ass’ which has racked up 12 million streams and ’Spiral’ with its accompanying music video co-starring Heidi Klum.

SOFI TUKKER recorded BREAD all around the world, but especially in Brazil, which has always been a big influence in their world. “I feel a sense of pride for the country because of how much of a role it plays in our music. Brazil is like a member of the band,” says Tucker. Sophie is fluent in Portuguese but their extended time there during the making of the album deepened their relationship with its poetry even further.

The album cover was shot by visual artist and fine art photographer Rob Woodcox, who captures Sophie wearing a custom gown (by Chris Habana) made entirely out of bread in front of the ornate Palácio das Laranjeiras, the stunning residence of the Governor of Rio de Janeiro.

ABOUT SOFI TUKKER

Offering an inclusive and global perspective on electronic music, GRAMMY-nominated SOFI TUKKER - comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern - have amassed over a billion streams and earned Platinum and Gold records on five continents. With their two studio albums, Treehouse and Wet Tennis, they spread themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Sharing a mutual love of fashion, SOFI TUKKER launched their own clothing imprint and were the face of G-STAR RAW’s colorful denim campaign. Dedicated activists, they’ve worked with multiple organizations over the years including Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, the March for Our Lives and the Red Cross, among others.

SOFI TUKKER 2024 UK & EU TOUR DATES

++Kygo

21.11.24 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena ++

23.11.24 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle ++

26.11.24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome ++

29.11.24 - Milan, Italy – Forum ++

3.12.24 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center ++

6.12.24 - Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena ++

7.12.24 - Paris, France - Accor Arena ++

11.12.24 - London, UK - The O2 ++

13.12.24 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ++

Photo Credit: Vanessa Vlandis

