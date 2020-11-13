Smrtdeath Announces 'Somethjngs Wrong' Out Nov. 20

Today, Smrtdeath shares his latest single from the forthcoming record.

Smrtdeath, born Mike Skwark, has announced his new album Somethjngs Wrong due out November 20 via Epitaph. Today, Smrtdeath shares his latest single from the forthcoming record. "Don't Love Me" epitomizes what Skwark does best, making anthems out of the everyday. With an incredibly catchy, and powerful chorus, the song transcends the underground alternative rap scene and makes it an infectious earworm.



"'Don't Love Me' is about wanting someone you can't have," explains Skwark. "Kind of like meeting someone at the wrong time, or when you're too focused on yourself to have time to pursue a connection anywhere else. It's also about the misguided feelings people can have about someone based on a fleeting connection."

Smrtdeath has never been easily defined incorporating hip-hop, emo, trap, alternative rock, and a pleasingly warped take on pop into his deeply sincere and catchy songs while frequently collaborating with artists across the entire musical spectrum.

Skwark's genre-agnostic approach to music allows him to successfully touch upon themes of vulnerability, addiction, and heartache within his lyrics. Through getting to know all versions of himself, Skwark has produced a deeply honest collection of songs.

Listen to "Don't Love Me" here:

