Slow Joy Embarking on First Official US Headline Tour

Slow Joy, the solo project of Dallas based, New Mexican born Chicano artist Esteban Flores, has announced his first official US headline tour. The February 2025 run has Flores out supporting his Mi Amigo Slow Joy EP, which was released June 7th, 2024 via Mick Music. Produced by Mike Sapone (Oso Oso, The Front Bottoms), the EP earned Slow Joy the “Best New Band” designation in the Dallas Observer’s Annual “Best of Dallas” roundup and drew comparisons to The Pixies, Modest Mouse and Smashing Pumpkins.

Slow Joy spent all of the fall on the road supporting Real Friends alongside Can’t Swim and Carly Cosgrove on their Forever And Ever and Ever And Ever And Ever And Ever And Ever Tour. The two month long tour visited most every major city across the US and was Slow Joy’s biggest trek to date.

Mi Amigo Slow Joy follows 2023’s Wildflower EP. The new EP was extremely well received, with FLOOD writing, “...the EP is a celebration of the past three decades of alternative rock music condensed into something more broadly appealing than any of Nevermind’s non-single tracks.” The Chicago Reader described the Mi Amigo Slow Joy EP as “...melanges of grungy shoegaze.” And KXT 91.7 said the EP features “crunchy, alt-rock-inflected soundscapes [with] searching, vulnerable lyrics.” Flores’ growth as a songwriter and musician can be heard throughout the four new tracks, an accomplishment he credits Sapone for helping him to achieve.

Slow Joy is currently working with Sapone on his debut album, due in early 2025. In the meantime, catch Flores and his band on tour through February. All confirmed shows are below and you can buy tickets HERE.

Slow Joy Confirmed Tour Dates:

February 5th @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX

February 6th @ Dada Dallas in Dallas, TX

February 7th @ Mohawk (Inside) in Austin, TX

February 8th @ Vibes Underground in San Antonio, TX

February 13th @ Launchpad in Albuquerque, NM

February 14th @ Lowbrow Palace in El Paso, TX

February 20th @ The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK

February 21st @ Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO

February 22nd @ Burn Bright MKE in Milwaukee, WI

February 23rd @ Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO

