Slaine Releases 'Still Got My Gun' Lyric Video Featuring Vinnie Paz, ILL Bill And Rite Hook

Boston's veteran wordsmith Slaine has dropped another single off his new studio album "One Day" in the form of a lyric video for "Still Got My Gun". On the track, Slaine is joined by his La Coka Nostra brethren ILL BILL, Vinnie Paz, and Rite Hook singing on the hook.

Watch the lyric video for "Still Got My Gun" below!

"There aren't a lot of features on the album as far as rhyming goes because it's a very personal record. That's just the way it needed to be. As we got towards the end of the recording, I felt like for this particular joint I wanted to get Vinnie Paz, ILL BILL, and Rite Hook on it. Looking back those guys are the artists I've worked with the most with throughout my career. Aside from being my good friends and people, I respect infinitely, I also think our styles work really well together. Even knowing that, the final result is better than I had imagined. It's just one of those joints that bangs."

"One Day" is scheduled for a November 22nd release via AR Classic Records. The album will be produced by The Arcitype and will also feature guest appearances by Apathy, Locksmith, Statik Selektah, and more.

"One Day" is a complex tapestry that navigates listeners through a journey of pain, loss, reflection, and redemption. Throughout the album, Slaine finds strength and hope in his darkest moments. He rattles the cage of the past to find truth in the present with his trademark sharp delivery, masterful use of language and aggressive cadence.

Throughout a music career that spans over a decade in a half, Slaine has released a collection of albums both solo and with La Coka Nostra that are widely regarded as indie hip hop staples. He has worked with icons such as B Real, Everlast, ILL BILL, DJ Premier, Sean Price, Bun B, Sick Jacken, Raekwon, U God, DJ Muggs, Tech N9ne, Swollen Members, Action Bronson, and Statik Selektah among others.

He has appeared in over a dozen feature films including The Town, Gone Baby Gone and Killing Them Softly and acted alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Ray Liotta, Jeremy Renner and Harvey Keitel.





