Skepta Returns with New Album THE FORK AND KNIFE
The album blends grime, garage, house, jungle and electronic music while exploring what it means to be British and the son of Nigerian immigrants.
Skepta returns with his highly anticipated new album, The Fork and Knife, out 6 November via Big Smoke/Epic Records. A record rooted in the sounds, energy and culture of contemporary Britain, while looking firmly beyond its borders.
Shaped by decades spent immersed in sound systems, clubs and rave spaces, The Fork and Knife moves freely between grime, garage, house, jungle and electronic music. At its centre is Skepta as a rapper, writer and producer - reflecting his position at the centre of rap and his instinct to continually push the sound forward.
Identity runs through the heart of the album. Skepta explores what it means to be British, the son of Nigerian immigrants, and to exist between cultures. Rather than viewing diaspora through a lens of struggle, The Fork and Knife embraces it as a source of strength, a superpower that has informed Skepta's resilience, work ethic and creative instinct.
The visual world of The Fork and Knife draws on 1980s Nigerian-British imagery, football culture and documentary realism, connecting the history of the Windrush generation with the energy and reality of modern London.
The Fork and Knife is released 6 November via Big Smoke/Epic Records.
About Skepta
One of the most influential figures in global rap, multi-award-winning artist Skepta is a defining force in the history and evolution of British grime. Born and raised in North London, and proudly Nigerian, he emerged from the UK's underground grime scene to become one of the genre's most important artists and international ambassadors, helping take its sound, language and culture to audiences around the world.
Across a career spanning two decades, Skepta has continually pushed the boundaries of music, both as a solo artist and through collaborations with artists across generations and genres. His project, Mas Tiempo, reflects his ongoing exploration of electronic music and his instinct to move between sounds and scenes without compromise.
His influence extends beyond music, but always through the lens of creativity and culture. In fashion, he founded MAINS, bringing together his British and Nigerian influences to create a distinctive visual language. At the centre of it all remains music, and Skepta's enduring influence on the sound and culture of a generation.
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