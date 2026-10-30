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Skateland Releases ULTRA KITSCH EP

The New York-based artist combines melancholy lyricism and new wave instrumentation across six tracks.

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Skateland Releases ULTRA KITSCH EP

New York-based singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Skateland has released a new EP titled Ultra Kitsch. The six-song project is described as equal parts ambient dreampop, witty artpop and indie electronic.

Skateland has received praise from outlets including The Line of Best Fit, One's To Watch and LADYGUNN, along with NPR's KUTX, which proclaimed Skateland's last singles to be 'sensationally mellow cross-genre bops'. He has shared the stage with Foster The People, Two Door Cinema Club, Major Lazer and more.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1JMcYWMQhNNokSlbHlLxDS'si=MVKbiuiRTmaLrBeM9QsozQ

https://music.apple.com/us/album/ultra-kitsch-ep/6817428478

About Skateland

Dorian Williams II, known professionally as Skateland, is an American singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist based in NY. After moving from Las Vegas to pursue a degree at the University of Texas, Williams began writing songs and experimenting with various instruments in his bedroom and Skateland was born. Drawing from a wide variety of musical influences, he combines melancholy lyricism and new wave instrumentation with pop production techniques to create a sound that is equal parts past, present, and future.

Skateland has made quite a mark on the indie-pop scene. He has shared the stage with Foster the People, Major Lazer, Two Door Cinema Club, Valley performed at Austin City Limits Live, the iconic ACL Festival and multiple showcases at SXSW '24. His music has received acclaim from the likes of Ones to Watch, Earmilk, The Line of Best Fit, The Luna Collective, LADYGUNN, BIRP FM and more. His single 'Postcards!' also caught national attention, landing multiple-week stays on Spotify Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds Indie as well as a number of other playlists, opening his thoughtful prose to an entirely new audience.

His new EP Ultra Kitsch is a six track tonal reset. While in the middle of an identity crisis, the artist took some time away from making music. Soon he rediscovered his sound and also himself. Sharing, 'I think in the past I had this masochistic obsession with being some elite, avant-garde, voice of a generation poet-type with all of this depth and nuance, and to be honest it made me boring and grumpy and not a very fun person to be around. But at the end of the day, I'm from Las Vegas Nevada. Vegas is neon, goofy, fun, sleep-deprived, and extremely unserious in the best way possible, and for as much as I try to fight it, that city is in my DNA. I knew that the next project I did needed to reflect that. I wanted kitsch! So this EP is Ultra Kitsch. Fun songs that are equal parts electronic dance, ambient dreampop, and witty artpop, but 100% me.'

https://www.instagram.com/skatelanding

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