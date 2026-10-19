Diplo Releases 'Let Me Cook' with A$AP Ferg From Run Club Album

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Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo unveiled 'Let Me Cook' with A$AP Ferg today, the first single from a forthcoming music project born out of Diplo's Run Club. Listen here.

Fans have already been getting a taste. Diplo has been playing 'Let Me Cook' out live at Diplo's Run Club events throughout the season, most recently at Sunday's sold out race in San Francisco for more than 12,000 runners. The same show saw Bay Area legend Too $hort and Kah-Lo join Diplo onstage for a surprise performance of an unreleased track, hinting at more to come.

'Let Me Cook' kicks off a forthcoming Diplo's Run Club companion project. Inspired by the energy of running alongside thousands of people as the series has grown, Diplo spent recent months in the studio with longtime friends and collaborators. Together they cut high-energy tracks built to fuel runners and athletes every step of the way. Diplo has been teasing 'Let Me Cook' and more new music online, including in an exclusive mix available only at Diplo's Run Club races via the geolocation app Echoes.

Three years ago, Diplo launched Diplo's Run Club to bring his passions for music and fitness together in one place. The series pairs 5K runs through urban centers with mini music festivals featuring performances from Diplo and friends. It was recognized as one of Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies and is a 2026 Clio Award winner.

Run Club sold more than 100,000 tickets in its first two years alone and has built a community of more than 300,000 fans. Now in its third season, the series has expanded into Denver, Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, Philadelphia and its first international market, Mexico City. Upcoming dates in New York and Los Angeles are tracking toward record sellouts.

Ferg is no stranger to Run Club. He was one of many friends to pop up at races last season. Past events have also featured guest DJs Mark Ronson, A-Trak, Dillon Francis and TOKiMONSTA, plus appearances from Camila Cabello, Macklemore, Olympian Alexi Pappas and more. Earlier this month, Diplo joined Ferg and Wiz Khalifa for an impromptu Ferg Strong 5K through Harlem.

'Let Me Cook' continues a huge 2026 for Diplo. In April he returned to the Coachella main stage with Major Lazer for a career-spanning set in front of more than 80,000 fans. In March he executive produced BTS' comeback album ARIRANG alongside longtime BTS collaborator Pdogg. Diplo personally produced five of the album's tracks, the most producer credits of anyone on the project.

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a recording artist, record producer, DJ and entrepreneur. Over the course of a 20-year career, he has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over.

Diplo's Run Club

October 24––Flushing Meadows Corona Park––Queens, NY

November 8––Los Angeles Historic State Park––Los Angeles, CA

November 21––Gallagher Square at Petco Park––San Diego, CA

January 10—Mexico City, MX—Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

January 23––Margaret T. Hance Park––Phoenix, AZ

https://diplosrunclub.com/

Photo Credit: Natalie Goldstein









Photo Credit: Natalie Goldstein

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