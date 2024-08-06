SiriusXM Bringing Jelly Roll to the Hamptons for One Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SiriusXM has announced that Jelly Roll will head to the Hamptons for an exclusive fan event like never before. The country music sensation is set to perform a concert for SiriusXM as well as eat and greet with fans at a special cookout on Saturday, August 17 at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

The performance for SiriusXM subscribers will feature Jelly Roll performing music from his upcoming new album, including his newest single “I Am Not Okay,” as well songs from his record-breaking hit 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel.

SiriusXM is taking one of the hottest acts in country music and putting him in one of the smallest performance spaces on the tip of Long Island to create an unbelievably intimate and unique experience for fans ahead of his highly anticipated tour. Following his performance, SiriusXM and Jelly Roll will turn up the heat as fans will have a unique opportunity to spend time with him off-stage at a special cookout, bringing them closer to the country star like never before. From encore to entree, the evening promises to be the quintessential summer experience with warm weather, good food and great music.

The intimate show will air on The Highway (ch. 56) and will be available on the SiriusXM app.

"We are thrilled to be back at a truly iconic venue, this time presenting a country sensation. SiriusXM has been a champion of Jelly Roll and his music from the start, and we are excited to bring him to Stephen Talkhouse for what is sure to be an unforgettable show and cookout,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. “Only SiriusXM brings fans this close to the artists they love, giving them an opportunity to share good music and good times with one of the hottest artists in the genre today.”

SiriusXM subscribers can enter for a chance to win a trip to this once in a lifetime event beginning today. For all entry details and official rules visit HERE. No purchase necessary to enter or win. US/21+ only.

Jelly Roll released his single “I Am Not Okay,” which he performed live on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, in June. Jelly Roll is gearing up to kick off The Beautifully Broken Tour in North America.

SiriusXM has been an early supporter of Jelly Roll’s music. Jelly Roll got his first radio play on SiriusXM’s Octane for his track “Dead Man Walking” in October of 2021. SiriusXM also championed Jelly Roll on The Highway, providing early support for his track “Son Of A Sinner,” which reached #1 on the channel’s Hot 30 Countdown two months prior to it reaching #1 on the Country charts. Additionally, Jelly Roll was presented with a Pandora Billionaire plaque in June 2023 to commemorate his over one billion streams on the platform.

Before the concert, SmartLess will make its SiriusXM debut in a live taping of their top-ranking podcast, featuring hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes in a wide-ranging conversation with special guest Howard Stern. For more on SmartLess Live, click here.

Jelly Roll’s show will be the latest in a series of special concerts SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed SHeeran, The Killers and Mumford & Sons.

