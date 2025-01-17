Sir Woman Shares New Song 'Get Out Of My Mind' From Forthcoming Double Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sir Woman—the solo project of vocalist and songwriter Kelsey Wilson—shares the new song, “Get Out Of My Mind.” The song is about the end of a relationship when you know your person has mentally moved on but won’t let you go physically,” Wilson details. “Spice, Uncle Roy and I wrote it a few years ago during a very transitional period in all of our lives, we hope it provides the same empowering feeling to the listeners that we got while writing it.”

“Get Out Of My Mind” follows “Making My Way,” both featured on the first half of their forthcoming double LP, If It All Works Out, set for release February 21. The second half, If It Doesn’t, will follow on May 16. Pre-order HERE.

Wilson’s long-held passion for soul, funk and R&B, led her to the creation of the double album, If It All Works Out and If It Doesn’t. On the first half, produced by Sir Woman and Matt Pence (Jason Isbell, John Grant, Sarah Jaffe, Cody Jinks, Here We Go Magic), Wilson emphasizes themes of love, positivity and romance, as well as embracing Sir Woman’s overall ethos of lifting yourself up. “It was all the records from the 70s that I loved listening to growing up,” says Wilson. “I got to emulate and do my version.” Written during Wilson’s darkest times, the latter of the two, If It Doesn’t, produced by Sir Woman and Jason Burt (Paul Cauthen, The Texas Gentleman, Leon Bridges), is meant to inspire you when you’re facing life’s challenges.

In support of the new music, Sir Woman will embark on a headline tour across North America. Kicking off on March 15, the run includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto and more. See below for a complete list of dates. Tickets/more info HERE.

Last month, Sir Woman performed in an AudioTree session—listen/watch HERE.

In 2022, Sir Woman took the Austin music scene by storm with the release of her full-length self-titled debut. This led her to taking the stage at renowned clubs, earning Artist Of They Year at the 2023 Austin Music Awards, features in Rolling Stone, Spin, Variety and the cover of Austin Chronicle. Wilson’s project earned an upwards of 40 million streams on Spotify.

Sir Woman is influenced by R&B and gospel artists like Otis Redding, Billy Preston, Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone.

For the past 14 years, Wilson has been the lead vocalist and violinist of Austin-based American band Wild Child. In this time, the group released five albums and toured with artists like Mt. Joy, Robert Ellis and Shakey Graves.

Further new music from Sir Woman is imminent.

TOUR DATES

March 15—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf

March 18—Phoenix, AZ—Valley Bar

March 19—San Diego, CA—Voodoo Lounge

March 20—Los Angeles, CA—Lodge Room

March 21—San Francisco, CA—Bottom Of the Hill

March 22—Sacramento, CA—Starlet Room

March 25—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern

March 26—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios

March 27—Boise, ID—Treefort Festival

March 29—Denver, CO—Cervantes Masterpiece

April 2—St. Paul, MN—Turf Club

April 3— Chicago, IL—Schubas

April 4—Chicago, IL—Schubas

April 5—St. Louis, MO—Atomic

April 26—Houston, TX—Austin Blues Festival

April 30—Nashville, TN—Cannery Hall

May 1—Atlanta, GA—The Masquerade

May 3—Washington, DC—DC9 Nightclub

May 4—Washington, DC—DC9 Nightclub

May 6—Philadelphia, PA—Johnny Brenda’s

May 7—New York City, NY—Racket

May 8—Cambridge, MA—Middle East Upstairs

May 11—Ferndale, MI—The Loving Touch

May 12—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Annex

May 14—Lawrence, KS—The Bottleneck

photo credit: Brynn Osborn

Comments