Singer/Songwriter Ethan Holt Releases New Single 'Shadow'

British singer-songwriter Ethan Holt, who wrote and featured on recent Chase & Status and Gryffin tracks, shares his new heart-felt single ‘Shadow’.

Ethan’s effortlessly deep and powerful tones drive the upbeat tempo of new track ‘Shadow’. The catchy single is laden with an infectious drumbeat and pop melody which highlights Ethan’s strong and striking voice. ‘Shadow’ shines a light on the denial felt after a difficult breakup and also exposes the mask people use to cover up deeper emotions.

Speaking on the track Ethan says “The lyrics of this song capture the emotional journey of dealing with the sadness of trying to move on from a relationship. With lines like “running from you is like running from my shadow” the song hits home for anyone who's been through a tough breakup. The vivid imagery and genuine expressions make it an impactful anthem for those navigating the complexities of love and loss.”

From writing his first song at 16 to honing his craft at the East London Arts and Music Academy (ELAM), Ethan’s dedication is clear. A stand out moment for Ethan was collaborating with trailblazers Chase & Status on their track ‘Hold Your Ground’, which has amassed over 8M streams globally. Not only this, but earlier this year Ethan celebrated his 21st Birthday travelling with the band, performing at Creamfields, Boardmasters, Milton Keynes Bowl and more festivals across the UK and Europe whilst sharing the stage with guests including Stormzy. He’s also given stellar performances at major events including Parklife Festival and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, putting him in fantastic stead to now launch his debut solo career. The future looks bright for Ethan with more music to come and UK & EU shows dates yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Corbyn John Media

