Singer/Songwriter Erica Campbell Releases New Single and Music Video

Multi-award winning singer/songwriter Erica Campbell has released her new empowering music video and single for her latest release, "Positive." "POSITIVE" is the lead single from Erica's upcoming third studio album, scheduled to be released on September 23rd. The beautiful and uplifting song was written by Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.

"Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it's now connected to something else due to COVID," Erica Campbell said. "I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do," she adds.

On Saturday, March 19th, in honor of the new single release, Erica will host the POSITIVELY ME: Special Livestream Brunch Event With Erica Campbell And Friends. Tickets are available for purchase now at POSITIVELY ME. Also, on April 17th, Easter Sunday, Erica's episode of the critically-acclaimed "Uncensored" on TVOne will be airing and through the UNCENSORED lens, viewers get an unfiltered perspective on the journey they have taken to achieve their dreams and pop culture fame. Watch the "Positive" music video here and listen to the single here.

ABOUT ERICA CAMPBELL

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo "Mary Mary." Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her debut solo album "Help" won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in about 40 markets, while ministering internationally.

Erica Campbell is the author of the book "More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty", which is available now. In the book, Campbell speaks to women of all shapes and sizes, demonstrating that true beauty is found not in external appearances, but in celebrating the person God made you to be.

Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children - Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. Her compelling song "Positive" is available for streaming and digital download on March 18th. Be sure to connect with Erica Campbell on social media at @imEricaCampbell.

CONNECT WITH ERICA CAMPBELL:

Facebook: @imEricaCampbell

Twitter: @imEricaCampbell

Instagram: @imEricaCampbell

YouTube: @imEricaCampbell