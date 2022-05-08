Singer-Songwriter Jaguar Jonze Unveils 'Punchline' Off of Debut Album

Watch "PUNCHLINE" Official Music Video HERE: A powerful feminist work that explores her journey as an assault survivor, an advocate for change, and a figure on the frontline of Australia's #MeToo movement, BUNNY MODE sees Jaguar Jonze radiate confidence, finding strength in vulnerability and tackling dark topics with lightness and humor. Together with her band, she has created a unique and cinematic patchwork of stadium pop and industrial noise, laced with punchy-punk energy. BUNNY MODE finds Jaguar Jonze triumphant, unwilling to be complicit in a culture of silence and speak up to an industry banking on her staying quiet. "I've given myself permission to feel the emotions that I've been holding back on for so long, to find my voice and use it in this world," she says, "Because I know my worth now. And I do have something to say." "...nothing short of a manifold visionary" (Flaunt), Brisbane-based Jaguar Jonze has had a non-stop two years, becoming a public vessel for change and accountability in the Australian music industry while simultaneously focusing on her creative artistry. Her recent singles have received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, triple j, MTV, and NME, and she was named a featured artist on BBC Radio 1's Future Artists with Jack Saunders. In honor of her advocacy to raise awareness on discrimination and abuse within the music industry and pushing practitioners to operate in a safe and respectful environment, Jaguar Jonze has been awarded the triple j Done Good Award, AIR Outstanding Achievement Award, and named one of the "21 Most Inspiring Women of 2021" by Vogue Australia. Jaguar Jonze continues her advocacy work, including the group that commissioned the Music Industry Review of sexual harm, sexual harassment, and systemic discrimination in the contemporary Australian music industry and recommendations for reform. As best described in her own words, "the heat that is picking up and fanning those tiny fires into a blaze of reckoning" (Billboard). See Jaguar Jonze live on the BUNNY MODE Australian Tour this June and July and supporting The Wombats on their Australian tour this June. To presave the album, click here: https://jaguarjonze.ffm.to/bunnymode. BUNNY MODE Track List: 1. KNOW MY NAME 2. WHO DIED AND MADE YOU KING? 3. SWALLOW 4. DRAWING LINES 5. TRIGGER HAPPY 6. LOUD 7. LITTLE FIRES 8. PUNCHLINE 9. CUT 10. NOT YOURS 11. MAN MADE MONSTER About Jaguar Jonze: Jaguar Jonze and its adjacent projects, the narrative illustration project Spectator Jonze and the gender-subverting photography project Dusky Jonze are powerful ways Deena Lynch has always processed her most intimate vulnerabilities while empowering others to do the same. Deena's meticulously realized work has earned her the partnerships with brands like Christian Louboutin, Reebok, BMW, Obey, and Stüssy, and critical praise from FLAUNT, PAPER, V Magazine, VICE, Refinery29, Vogue Australia, Marie Claire Australia, and more. Recently highlighted as a BBC Radio 1's Future Artist, Jaguar Jonze is globally recognized for her commitment to confronting social ills and breaking stigmas. Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter Photo Credits: She Is Aphrodite