Singer-Songwriter Celia Drops 'Fooled by Your Calm'

NYC-based singer-songwriter Celia takes off the rose-colored glasses in new single “Fooled By Your Calm” – out now via AWAL Records. Celia also unveils a self-directed black-and-white video for “Fooled By Your Calm” that finds her center-stage on the dancefloor.

On the making of the video, Celia states, “I started taking line dancing classes at Stud Country in LA. Line dancing has a long history and relationship with country music, but I’d never seen it done to other genres of music. I wanted to bring my own twist to the art form as well as respecting and honoring its roots. I teamed up with the Cowboy Salon to make it happen. They brought in some of their amazing regulars and I brought some of my friends, and we danced the night away. It was so fun!”

“Fooled By Your Calm” follows Celia’s previous releases “Studio Rat" and “Mott St,” all of which are featured on the forthcoming Complete In Box – out October 13.

Celia began penning melodies at six years old in the heart of New York City. During her time at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, Celia embarked on her musical journey while keeping the same tight-knit squad of collaborators, which includes both of her parents, who lend their talents as photographers and directors for all her videos and content.

Celia is a girl’s girl as she uses her platform to advocate for female voices. She has collaborated with esteemed organizations such as Arts Effects and the UN's international women's community. She stands as a beacon of inspiration, effortlessly balancing her roles as director, writer, producer, and creative director in her own works.

Celia's unique folktronica pop sound effortlessly merges folk storytelling and acoustic instrumentation with atmospheric electronic production.

Stay tuned for Complete In Box!