Singer Jackie's Boy Releases Music Video for New Single, 'Recipe'

Hit-maker, songwriter, composer, and actor, Jackie's Boy has written 12 songs that have charted in the #1 spot on Billboard's Charts ™ and sold over 18 million albums under his pen name, Carlos Battey. With the success of his last single, "No Lifeguard" which peaked at #2 on the Indie R&B Streaming Charts, Jackie's Boy's is releasing new music in 2022, reintroducing himself as an artist, actor, businessman, and co-founder of the independent label Big Circle Music Group.

A fan of 90's R&B, Jackie's Boy is releasing a 3-EP project titled The Show, The After Party, and The Hotel under his label, Big Circle Music Group. The first EP in the series, The Show (2021), featured four songs including "No Lifeguard," which peaked at #2 on the Indie R&B streaming charts. His new single, "Recipe," is a fusion of the funk, soul, and showmanship and pay homages to film classics, "Coming To America," and "Coming 2 America," which both feature Eddie Murphy as Randy Watson, the outrageous lead singer of Sexual Chocolate, and Arsenio Hall preaching as Rev. Brown.

In the music video for 'Recipe,' Jackie's Boy personifies Watson introducing a new character, Cadillac Fontaine, and his business partner, Darryl Johnson, plays a Pastor as well, visually recreating the film's classic scene with the Sexual Chocolate Band. "Coming To America is one of my favorite films and my favorite scene in the film takes place at the church talent show. I love how Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall play several characters throughout the film, so my business partner Darryl and I recreated characters with some slight creative adaptations.

In the character, Cadillac Fontaine, I wanted to embody the showmanship of James Brown, but with a nod to Trinidad James, who brought a certain style and flash to hip-hop," shares Jackie's Boy. "If you look closely at 'Recipe,' you'll also see us playing several roles including Early and Romello who are selling 'special' brownies. This was about us having fun with music and not taking ourselves so seriously. There's so much going on in the world right now, that it feels good just to laugh."

This isn't the first time that Jackie's Boy has gotten into acting. Originally from Savannah GA, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music and acting. His acting credits include Steps Of Faith (2014), Marmaduke (2010), Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001) and Bryant Myers: Low Key (2019)

The new single, "Recipe," is featured on Jackie's Boy's, forthcoming EP, The After Party. Check out "Recipe" the new single and watch the music video starring Jackie Boy's playing several characters including Cadillac Fontaine directed by Tristan Brown. Stream "Recipe" here. Watch the music video here.

