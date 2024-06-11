Silverada (Formerly Mike and the Moonpies) Releases 'Radio Wave' From Self-Titled Album

The band are currently on their Silverada Roadshow tour and will celebrate the album release in Nashville at The Ryman Auditorium on July 5.
Celebrated band Silverada (formerly known as Mike and the Moonpies) has released “Radio Wave," the latest single from their upcoming self-titled album, out June 28. Silverada represents a new chapter in the band’s journey. It not only signifies the title of the boldest release in the group’s illustrious career but also serves as the moniker for the revitalized band. With Silverada, the band has hit their stride, and the name change reflects how they have leveled up their songwriting and honed their distinctive sound.
On “Radio Wave,” Silverada captures the spirt of the open road and the landscapes of the heartland. Powerful storytelling and expansive soundscapes are surrounded by captivating hooks and inspired atmospherics.
Mike and the Moonpies’ transformation from playing in Austin honky-tonks to performing on iconic stages like the Grand Ole Opry and recording at Abbey Road Studio showcases their immense talent and commitment. By rebranding as Silverada, the band signals a new era to their fans and the music industry. Silverada combines timeless twang with contemporary dynamics, delivering poignant, character-driven lyrics alongside rich pedal steel, classic country shuffles, and high-energy rock & roll. This rebranding reflects their readiness to challenge conventions and explore new musical territories.
The band are currently on their Silverada Roadshow tour and will celebrate the album release in Nashville at The Ryman Auditorium on July 5. A list of tour dates is below.
June 21-22 – Yorkville, IL – Summer Solstice Festival
June 27 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree
June 30 – Sisters, OR – Big Ponderoo
July 4 – Phenix City, AL – Phenix City Amphitheater +*
July 5 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium @
July 6 – Madison, IN – Roostertale Music Festival
July 9 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre #
July 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +
July 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s +
July 13 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall +
July 26 – Mount Vernon, KY – Old Barn Theatre
July 27 – Maryville, TN – The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson
August 9 – Iowa City, IA – First Avenue Club
August 10 – Worthington, IA – Benefit the Vets
August 14 – St. Louis, MO – The Golden Record
August 17 – Henriette, MN – Northwoods Jam
August 18 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon
August 19 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon (Solo + Steel Performance)
August 21 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
August 22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
August 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
August 24 – Winchester, VA – Bright Box Theater
August 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Wonder Bar
August 29 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
August 30 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis
August 31 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
September 14 – Bristol, TN/VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
September 22 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
September 24 – Boise, ID – The Olympic
September 25 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
September 26 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
September 27 – Bend, OR – Domino Room
September 28 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
September 29 – Sparks, NV – The Ranch House
October 2 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord
October 3 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley
October 4 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren
October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
October 10 – San Diego, CA – Moonshine Flats
October 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
October 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
November 1 – Fredericksburg, TX – Luckenbach
November 7-9 – Clarksdale, MS – Jason Eady's Way Down in Mississippi Fest
+ w/ Taylor Hunnicutt
* w/ Them Dirty Roses
@ w/ Uncle Lucius + Town Mountain
# supporting The Wallflowers
