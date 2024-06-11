Silverada (Formerly Mike and the Moonpies) Releases 'Radio Wave' From Self-Titled Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrated band Silverada (formerly known as Mike and the Moonpies) has released “Radio Wave," the latest single from their upcoming self-titled album, out June 28. Silverada represents a new chapter in the band’s journey. It not only signifies the title of the boldest release in the group’s illustrious career but also serves as the moniker for the revitalized band. With Silverada, the band has hit their stride, and the name change reflects how they have leveled up their songwriting and honed their distinctive sound.

On “Radio Wave,” Silverada captures the spirt of the open road and the landscapes of the heartland. Powerful storytelling and expansive soundscapes are surrounded by captivating hooks and inspired atmospherics.

Mike and the Moonpies’ transformation from playing in Austin honky-tonks to performing on iconic stages like the Grand Ole Opry and recording at Abbey Road Studio showcases their immense talent and commitment. By rebranding as Silverada, the band signals a new era to their fans and the music industry. Silverada combines timeless twang with contemporary dynamics, delivering poignant, character-driven lyrics alongside rich pedal steel, classic country shuffles, and high-energy rock & roll. This rebranding reflects their readiness to challenge conventions and explore new musical territories.

The band are currently on their Silverada Roadshow tour and will celebrate the album release in Nashville at The Ryman Auditorium on July 5. A list of tour dates is below.

Silverada Roadshow Tour Dates

June 21-22 – Yorkville, IL – Summer Solstice Festival

June 27 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree

June 30 – Sisters, OR – Big Ponderoo

July 4 – Phenix City, AL – Phenix City Amphitheater +*

July 5 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium @

July 6 – Madison, IN – Roostertale Music Festival

July 9 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre #

July 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

July 12 – Ft. Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s +

July 13 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall +

July 26 – Mount Vernon, KY – Old Barn Theatre

July 27 – Maryville, TN – The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

August 9 – Iowa City, IA – First Avenue Club

August 10 – Worthington, IA – Benefit the Vets

August 14 – St. Louis, MO – The Golden Record

August 17 – Henriette, MN – Northwoods Jam

August 18 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon

August 19 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon (Solo + Steel Performance)

August 21 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

August 22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

August 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

August 24 – Winchester, VA – Bright Box Theater

August 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

August 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Wonder Bar

August 29 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

August 30 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

August 31 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

September 14 – Bristol, TN/VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 22 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

September 24 – Boise, ID – The Olympic

September 25 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

September 26 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

September 27 – Bend, OR – Domino Room

September 28 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

September 29 – Sparks, NV – The Ranch House

October 2 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

October 3 – Santa Cruz, CA – Moe’s Alley

October 4 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

October 10 – San Diego, CA – Moonshine Flats

October 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

October 13 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

November 1 – Fredericksburg, TX – Luckenbach

November 7-9 – Clarksdale, MS – Jason Eady's Way Down in Mississippi Fest

+ w/ Taylor Hunnicutt

* w/ Them Dirty Roses

@ w/ Uncle Lucius + Town Mountain

# supporting The Wallflowers

