Sigala Marks New Era With Bold Single 'It's A Feeling' ft. Trevor Daniel x 24kGoldn

World-renowned British artist, DJ and producer Sigala makes his anticipated return with new single ‘It’s A Feeling’, in collaboration with Trevor Daniel x 24kGoldn.

The new single marks a bold new chapter for Sigala, as his sounds shift in sonic direction from sunshine laden EDM to hard-hitting beats and gritty guitars.

﻿With US singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel and rapper 24kGoldn pairing on vocal duties, the track’s euphoric lyrics are matched with big synths and high-tempo, old-school style dance breaks. It carries all of the infectious energy that Sigala is renowned for, with a cutting-edge twist.

Speaking about the release, Sigala says: “I'm so excited to be back releasing music. I've spent a lot of time experimenting with different sounds and influences in the studio and I can't wait for everyone to hear more of what I’ve been working on. I hope my fans think it’s been worth the wait, and I can’t thank them enough for their ongoing, loyal support.

"'It's A Feeling' brings the energy and the attitude. I wanted to change things up with this one to bring that euphoric summer vibe, but with a grittier edge that's different to what's out there at the moment."

With eight UK Top 10 singles, a BRIT Nomination, seven global Platinum singles, ten global gold singles, seven million UK sales, 22 million worldwide sales, four billion audio streams and over one billion video views, Sigala is more than ready for his renaissance.

His knack for creating big hits is inimitable - stretching back to his 2018 debut album Brighter Days which was the highest charting dance album of that year. He’s also worked with global icons like Kylie Minogue, Ellie Goulding and Becky Hill as well as spotting and nurturing new talent such as Caity Baser and Talia Mar.

Now, Sigala is adopting fresh influences into his sound. From old-school rave beats to gritty guitars and plenty of anthemic vocal features, his new music is his most forward-thinking to date. With more new music penned for the year ahead, 2024 marks a bold new era for the prolific artist, DJ and producer.

Trevor Daniel began as a bedroom musician who has since reached millions of people around the world. His 2018 single ‘Pretend’ was his first to reach 1 million streams on Soundcloud, but it was his following single later that year ‘Fallen’ which brought him international success, reaching the top 10 in nine countries and now amassing more than 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

24kGoldn is a Bay Area rapper versed in melodic flows inspired by high-end fashion and a music industry lifestyle. His 2019 single ‘Valentino’ earned him Platinum success before his 18th birthday and since then he has collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber and J Balvin.

