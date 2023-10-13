Sia Joins Kate Pierson on New Single 'Everyday is Halloween'

The track was accompanied by a new music video.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Sia Joins Kate Pierson on New Single 'Everyday is Halloween'

“It seems that Halloween is everyone’s favorite holiday yet there are only a handful of Halloween songs!” declares Kate Pierson. “So I am correcting this grave mistake with a VERY spirited song written by me and with the supernatural SIA and the soulful SAM DIXON.”

"Every Day Is Halloween is a haunting yet uplifting song about a woman who is dying to be seen! She finally gets to return as an apparition and all her secrets will be finally revealed - and she will be seen!"

Kate further explains to Rolling Stone: I worked with Sia on my previous solo record “guitars and microphones”. She’s an astounding lyricist and has the pop ears of a siren - her songs call to you and linger - she’s also fun and fast so working with her is a joy. When we write  together as a B-52s, it’s a long process involving jamming and collaging the pieces together -when I write songs with other people or on my own it’s quicker.

Sometimes the songs come to me quickly..this song was actually the first song we attempted in our writing sessions back in 2014 and we usually collaborated with a third party. In this case Sam Dixon who has done work with Sia and Adele. I had some lyrics and title for the song so we started with a bass line and came up with melodies, and then Sia fine tuned the lyrics to fit. I remember she added the line “when the grave’s unsealed -I was like whoa that’s really amazing!” 

“I love this song because it’s very personal to me as a performer  who has spent so much of my life in dress up stage costumes - and hair and makeup! The dividing line between my “real self “ and my stage persona - although both are real - is blurred - literally making every day Halloween."

Photo credit: Josef Jasso



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nadia Struiwigh Releases New Album Photo
Nadia Struiwigh Releases New Album

Nadia Struiwigh's fourth album 'Birds Of Paradise' is out now on Dekmantel Records. Celebrating the interconnected strands of electronica, the album combines electro, techno, ambient, and jungle to create a reflection of the symbiotic relationship between contrasting elements.

2
Jake Shears Releases Last Man Dancing Remixes EP Photo
Jake Shears Releases 'Last Man Dancing' Remixes EP

Having scooped two Olivier Awards for his Tammy Faye musical earlier this year, with music from Shears and Elton John, news followed that Jake would soon be making his own West End debut. He has joined the cast of theatrical phenomenon ‘Cabaret’ at the Kit Kat Club from September 25th, starring alongside Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor).

3
Skepta Releases New Single Cant Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy) Photo
Skepta Releases New Single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)'

Skepta releases new single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)' - an atmospheric and evocative house track sampling 'Tears Dry On Their Own' in collaboration with the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

4
Henck Conrey & Andre Lotter Release Debut Single As New Pop Duo Photo
Henck Conrey & Andre Lotter Release Debut Single As New Pop Duo

Henck Conrey and André Lotter, collectively known as the impressive male duo MAN, is set to ignite the airwaves once again with their brand-new single, VUUR EN VLAMME. The highly anticipated single marks a thrilling return for the duo after seven years and promises to deliver a fresh sound that's been eagerly awaited by fans.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Billy Porter to Release 'Black Mona Lisa' Album Next MonthBilly Porter to Release 'Black Mona Lisa' Album Next Month
Whoopi Goldberg Teases SISTER ACT 3 After Meeting With the PopeWhoopi Goldberg Teases SISTER ACT 3 After Meeting With the Pope
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN This WeekendHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN This Weekend
Lauren Mia Releases Plant Medicine Inspired 'Ceremony' Ahead of 'Re:Birth' AlbumLauren Mia Releases Plant Medicine Inspired 'Ceremony' Ahead of 'Re:Birth' Album

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN