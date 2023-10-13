Sia Joins Kate Pierson on New Single 'Everyday is Halloween'

“It seems that Halloween is everyone’s favorite holiday yet there are only a handful of Halloween songs!” declares Kate Pierson. “So I am correcting this grave mistake with a VERY spirited song written by me and with the supernatural SIA and the soulful SAM DIXON.”

"Every Day Is Halloween is a haunting yet uplifting song about a woman who is dying to be seen! She finally gets to return as an apparition and all her secrets will be finally revealed - and she will be seen!"

Kate further explains to Rolling Stone: I worked with Sia on my previous solo record “guitars and microphones”. She’s an astounding lyricist and has the pop ears of a siren - her songs call to you and linger - she’s also fun and fast so working with her is a joy. When we write together as a B-52s, it’s a long process involving jamming and collaging the pieces together -when I write songs with other people or on my own it’s quicker.

Sometimes the songs come to me quickly..this song was actually the first song we attempted in our writing sessions back in 2014 and we usually collaborated with a third party. In this case Sam Dixon who has done work with Sia and Adele. I had some lyrics and title for the song so we started with a bass line and came up with melodies, and then Sia fine tuned the lyrics to fit. I remember she added the line “when the grave’s unsealed -I was like whoa that’s really amazing!”

“I love this song because it’s very personal to me as a performer who has spent so much of my life in dress up stage costumes - and hair and makeup! The dividing line between my “real self “ and my stage persona - although both are real - is blurred - literally making every day Halloween."

Photo credit: Josef Jasso