Shygirl Releases New Single 'True Religion' Feat. Isabella Lovestory & PinkPantheress

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last month, Shygirl announced her upcoming EP, Club Shy Room 2 and now, the artist returns with her captivating new single “True Religion” featuring the signature ethereal vocals of PinkPantheress and boldness of Honduran-born Isabella Lovestory. In honour of dropping her third single from her eagerly awaited EP, set to drop on February 28th, Shygirl has also released the tracklist.

Following on from the ‘Club Shy EP’, CS:R2 sees Shygirl continue to refine her sound and push boundaries as she leans into her deep-rooted affinity with the club and electronic music. Room 2 isn’t just the second room of the club—it’s a vast, immersive virtual space where the club has found a global home, always online and everywhere. Shygirl invites some of the world’s most exciting guest artists to join the party, expanding her already eclectic club crew.

Produced alongside Mura Masa, Oscar Scheller, with guest appearances from Nick Leon and Blue May, the project will feature musicians across the musical landscape including Jorja Smith, BAMBII and SadBoi. Room 2 will include recently released singles; Immaculate feat Saweetie, F*Me feat Yseult and True Religion ft Isabella Lovestory & PinkPantheress.

2024 had been a whirlwind year for Shygirl, with the release of her Club Shy EP and Club Shy RMX EP marking just the beginning. The project saw Shygirl bring the Club Shy world to life, curating sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and London—before even revealing the lineups—blurring the line between virtual and live performance. The Club Shy EP featured standout tracks like “tell me,” “thicc,” and “f@k€,” alongside the infectious single “mr. useless” (ft. SG Lewis). Last year also saw Shygirl feature on the remix of Charli XCX's “365,” which the two electrified audiences together on the North American SWEAT tour, continuing that same energy through to the UK’s BRAT Arena tour.

The series of live events underscores the entire world and community Shy has created around the music that will continue to dominate into 2025.

Club Shy Room 2 Tracklist

1. Je M'appelle

2. Flex (feat. BAMBII)

3. Immaculate (feat. Saweetie)

4. F*Me (feat. Yseult)

5. Wifey Riddim (feat. Jorja Smith & SadBoi)

6. True Religion (feat. Isabella Lovestory & PinkPantheress)

Comments