Shoegaze Quartet Crystal Canyon Release New LP 'STARS AND DISTANT LIGHT'

Portland, Maine shoegaze quartet Crystal Canyon returns with their third full-length album, Stars and Distant Light, available on 12” vinyl + digitally. The band kick off a short run of tour dates tomorrow night in Detroit, and have been announced to perform at the 2024 edition of The New Colossus Festival in New York, March 6-10 [all dates below]. Listen + share the latest single off Stars and Distant Light, “Sierra,” a tribute to Julee Cruise, which guitarist/vocalist Lynda Mandolyn said is, “me having a conversation with her spirit, dreamlike." Purchase Stars and Distant Light via Bandcamp.

Stream the album below!

Led by Mandolyn, a Detroit native who spent her formative years fronting the all female punk trio Inside Out, Crystal Canyon recorded Stars and Distant Light at guitarist/engineer Todd Hutchisen's Portland Acadia Recording Company studio. The 9 tracks represent a painstakingly collaborative effort on the part of Crystal Canyon's members. True to the stereotype of shoegazers being obsessive about their gear, the album features sounds that could only be produced following the trial and error of dozens of guitars tracked meticulously onto analog tape.

“We started out demoing about sixteen or seventeen songs then finally narrowed down the songs to the nine that are on the record,” notes Hutchisen, who cites the deliberate inclusion of more synth and keyboard sounds found on the album as one point of departure from the band's earlier releases, further refining the band's already-established commitment to lush soundscapes.

Never veering off into territory that is inaccessible or overbearingly obscure, Crystal Canyon's third full-length features a wide range of sounds for listeners to savor. From the slow-tempo and shimmering dreampop of “Sierra” (a song the band notes is a tribute to Julee Cruise, whose vocals graced the theme to David Lynch's Twin Peaks) to the mesmerizing rhythmical assault found on early single “Judy Moody,” many of the performances on the record demonstrate how important both restraint and cathartic release can be for a band that leans toward the loud. While firmly rooted in the shoegaze tradition, there are enough moments of melodic mastery (like those found on “Catatonia'') that showcase affinities for expansive genres that fans of Stars and Medicine can appreciate.

Formed in 2015 by vocalist Mandolyn and Hutchisen, Crystal Canyon launched with a simple mission: call upon the spirit of the tradition of late 80s and 90s shoegaze without merely rehashing the formulaic gestures of the genre. Knowing the contours of the northeast indie scenes well, the duo called upon bassist (and Hutchisen's bandmate in another Portland-based post-rock/prog-rock outfit, The Baltic Sea) Jeremy Smith to handle low-end duties. On Stars and Distant Light the trio are completed by the addition of multi-instrumentalist Nate Manning. Though primarily offering drums throughout the record, Manning also found himself adding guitars and other instrumental accoutrement to the sessions. Many of the more explosive moments included on the record are due, in part, to the fresh perspective he brought into the mix.

With Stars and Distant Lights, Crystal Canyon have taken all of their combined experiences in making music to create an album that fuses these varied elements. Resulting in a record that stands out from anything any individual member has been a part of before, and took them to a place outside of one singular form of music. “We formed a band that sounded like the music we listened to,” says Mandolyn. “In the process, we've become a band we'd want others to hear.”



Tour Dates:

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits

11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

11/07 – Chicago, IL @ Cole's Bar

11/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

11/10 – New York, NY @ Berlin

03/06-10 - New York, NY @ The New Colossus Festival

Stars and Distant Light tracklist:

01. Dreamray

02. Belt of Orion

03. Pulsars and Magnetars

04. Judy Moody

05. Sierra

06. Catatonia

07. Cobra Aurora

08. Penelope, The Odyssey

09. Center of the Universe

Connect with Crystal Canyon:

www.crystalcanyonband.com

www.instagram.com/crystalcanyonband

www.facebook.com/crystalcanyonband

Photo Credit: Matthew Robbins