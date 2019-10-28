Sharon & Bram Announces a New Album Out November 8

Sharon & Bram have brought happiness to four generations, with music that not only entertains, but is also filled with positive messages and life lessons. The beloved children's entertainers believe the bond they formed with audiences over their remarkable 40-year career is founded on a commitment to never pander to children. That bond will reach a whole new set of fans with the release of their first album in more than 20 years.



Available on November 8, Sharon & Bram and Friends includes singles released during Sharon & Bram's recent 40th anniversary celebration, as well as a brand-new song, "Old Coat," and the debut of a sing-along version of "The Colour Song." Much of the material was written by Sharon's husband, Joe Hampson, with additional lyrics by her daughter, Randi Hampson.



Sharon & Bram's dedication to providing the best in participatory music for children and their families has made them an integral part of family entertainment across Canada, North America, and many other parts of the world. Young fans return to their concerts as young adults or with their children and their children's children. They know every word and every action, and still greet the duo as they would a treasured member of the family. In many ways they are an important part of the family who, like grandparents, have watched and nurtured four generations, imparting words of wisdom along the way.



"We always set our standards high, and that is what built our audience," say Sharon & Bram.



"We didn't set out to create a legacy. We sang accessible songs families love, and we sought to create memories for our fans that transmitted the importance of kindness, justice, acceptance, strength, and confidence," explains Sharon Hampson. "Now here I am, a grandmother and Bram a great-grandfather, hoping that we are still conveying those important values to the next generation."



"I think through singing and music, during thousands of shows, we have constructed a shared history with our audiences," adds Bram Morrison, "If anything, we hope that the attachment felt for us and our music has contributed to their well-being later in life."



Since 1978, Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison have been pre-eminent in all aspects of family entertainment across North America as members of the trio Sharon, Lois & Bram. Together, the threesome produced 21 full-length albums, beginning with their iconic, triple platinum One Elephant, Deux E´le´phants. They have appeared in every major concert hall in Canada and many of the most prominent venues in the United States including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, and the White House. They have received countless awards, including Gold and Platinum Records and JUNO awards for Best Children's Album, and have sold millions of albums worldwide. For their years of work providing the best in participatory music for children and their families, Sharon & Bram, along with Lois, were inducted into The Order of Canada, their country's highest honor.



Having recently retired from touring, Sharon & Bram are now engaged in other creative ventures, including the release of a series of singles that will soon be heard on their first duo album, Sharon & Bram and Friends. Released by Penguin Random House in September 2019, their picture book, Sharon, Lois & Bram's Skinnamarink, already a critically acclaimed best-seller, is graced with delightfully imaginative illustrations by Qin Leng.



Sharon & Bram and Friends will be available for purchase at iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and other digital retailers.





