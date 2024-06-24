Shaboozey to Embark on Multi-City Fall 2024 Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music’s hottest rising act Shaboozey has unveiled the first leg of his 2024 “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” headline tour, with a run of shows spanning across the country. The multi-city trek comes on the heels of Shaboozey’s critically acclaimed, Billboard 200 charting, masterpiece album WHERE I’VE BEEN, ISN’T WHERE I’M GOING.

Artist presale will begin on Tuesday, June 25th at 10 am local time (in tandem with a VIP program that will commence at the same time), with TikTok presale beginning Wednesday, June 26th at 10 am local time. Local presale will begin on Thursday, June 27th at 10 am local time, with all presales concluding on that same day at 10 pm local time. Public on-sale tickets will then become available on Friday, June 28th at 10 am local time HERE.

The expansive “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” run sees Shaboozey playing his largest venues to date, kicking off in Minneapolis and making stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping up in Winnsboro, South Carolina. Shaboozey is set to play some of his latest and greatest hits, including his 2X RIAA-certified platinum, country anthem, and song of the summer “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Shaboozey’s performances are one-of-a-kind, selling out and packing audiences past maximum capacity while maintaining an intimate atmosphere and connecting with his fans, drawing in major praise from the likes of USA Today, Variety, Billboard, Complex, and more. In addition to three sold-out performances in New York, Nashville, and Los Angeles this past May, he’s currently performing a highly successful run of festival performances including recent sets at Stagecoach, Roots Picnic, Capital Summertime Ball, and most recently, CMA Fest which included performances at Nissan Stadium (his debut stadium performance) and the Good Molecules Reverb Stage, effectively shutting down the surrounding area. This coming weekend, he will be making his debut performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30th.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is currently in its seventh week in the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently in its ninth week on the chart overall. It peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart, and debuted at #3 on Billboard’s Song of the Summer Chart. He and Beyoncé also made history as the first two Black artists to lead the chart with back-to-back #1 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song has also amassed over 550 million streams and landed in the Top 10 in several countries across the world with #1s in Canada, Sweden, Denmark and the UK's Big 40. Heading into music’s busiest season, the track has solidified itself as a top contender for 2024’s song of the summer with the backing of the Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, and HITS, among others.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is the most boldly realized work yet from a singular new voice on the music scene, with a strong debut at #5 on the Billboard 200 upon release and significant inclusion on the “Best Albums of 2024” mid-year reviews by Billboard, Rolling Stone, and UPROXX. The Virginia-bred singer/songwriter charts a cinematic road trip through the wilds of the American West, bringing a powerful new depth to his storytelling while pushing further into the country/folk-inspired sound he’s explored in recent years. Streaming juggernaut and critically acclaimed single “Let It Burn,” the haunting heartbreak track “Anabelle,” and “Vegas,” a sing-along ready single straight from the wild west, were the first tracks off the album to give fans a taste of the highly awaited project – one primed for universal acclaim.

SHABOOZEY 2024 TOUR DATES:

*Headline

^Festival

September 9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

September 11 – Chicago, IL – Metro*

September 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall*

September 14 – Quebec, QC – Université Laval - FONO Festival^

September 16 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston*

September 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

September 21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

September 25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse*

September 29 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

In addition to his highly successful solo country music projects, Shaboozey has broken out in the greater pop culture. Honored with the privilege of joining Beyoncé on her critically acclaimed masterpiece COWBOY CARTER with features on Billboard Hot 100 charting tracks “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN,’” the Nigerian-American artist has gained nearly 34 million monthly listeners.

ABOUT SHABOOZEY

Rising multi-media artist Shaboozey intends to build his own world, determined to carve his own lane in the Alt-Country / Hip-Hop space; he crafts a sound that pays homage to a cast of traditional western influences, such as Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, while looking into the future of what the two genres have yet to introduce. His latest projects including his two standout features on Beyoncé’s universally-acclaimed COWBOY CARTER along with his latest smash single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” have launched him to mainstream stardom with major critical acclaim, millions of streams, and major success on the Billboard Charts including his Hot 100 debut.

Remaining true to his Virginia roots, Shaboozey hopes to continue the region’s long-standing tradition of producing some of the most prolific creatives of the new millennium. This time through elevating the scope of contemporary hip-hop and introducing a modern Americana culture to a global audience. His newest installment and highly-anticipated album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going was released on Friday, May 31st.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcy

