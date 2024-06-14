Shaé Universe Unveils Single 'OOTW'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UK R&B/Soul singer Shaé Universe returns with her sultry new offering “OOTW” (“Order On The Way”) available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard. Produced by hitmaker Ray Keys (Teyana Taylor, Jack Harlow, Ty Dolla $ign), “OOTW” explores love from a different angle instantly setting the tone with its sultry lyrics and will be featured on the forthcoming Love’s Letter (Deluxe) slated for release this summer.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Shaé shares, “OOTW is for the real lovers and yearners. It's time to bring back shameless romance and submission! No ego, just passion and freedom. The sultry groove of the beat instantly sets the tone and the lyrics amplify the sensual feel of the song. I can confidently say that this is some of my best work yet and this song serves as an introduction to my most powerful era."

“OOTW” ushers in a new era for Shaé following the success of her February 2024 breakthrough project Love’s Letter – a timeless 10-track record steeped in R&B nostalgia that explores what it would mean for love to send you a letter for every phase of life. Collaborating with producers from both sides of the Atlantic, Love’s Letter combines Shaé’s once-in-a-lifetime raw vocal talent with sultry guitar melodies, old-school-flows and modern gritty bounces. Love’s Letter has since earned 5 million streams worldwide to date and has placed her on the map in a major way globally, securing an array of DSP playlist covers on Spotify, YouTube, and Pandora in addition to receiving co-signs from contemporaries like Noname, Tiwa Savage, Sinead Harnett, Stormzy, Jorja Smith, Little Simz, PHABO, NAO, and ENNY to name a few.

Gearing up for the Love’s Letter (Deluxe), Shaé will returns to Los Angeles for performances at The Echo (June 18th) and The GRAMMY Museum (June 27th) the latter of which celebrates Black Music Month and is part of The Orchard’s “In Collaboration” project – a forthcoming docu-series highlighting Shaé’s relationship with frequent collaborator and photographer Karis Beaumont that offers a glimpse into how the pair created the artwork and visuals for “OOTW.” Following these LA shows, Shaé will make her debut at London’s prestigious R&B festival The Recipe Festival alongside the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, SIR, Destin Conrad, Ambre, Tone Stith, and Alex Isley.

About Shaé Universe

Imagine if Lauryn Hill, India Arie, and Brandy had a baby.... that's Shaé Universe. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, the British-Nigerian, London-based Neo/soul singer and songwriter has made waves making music that engages, enchants, and inspires. Her mother a gospel singer and her father a pastor, Shaé weaves her spirituality, faith and sensuality through her work.

Fresh off the heels of her critically-acclaimed effort, Love’s Letter, Shaé continues to gain momentum as one of R&B’s fast rising stars on both sides of the Atlantic gaining notable support from Vibe, NPR Music, Billboard, Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Blavity, British Vogue, Wonderland and more. Featuring standout songs such as "What’s Luv?", "LOML", "Passenger Princess", and the Lalah Hathaway-assisted “More Than Enough”, the rollout also saw Shaé make her much-anticipated debut on COLORS where she premiered the radiant Love’s Letter LP cut "Summertime", which has 225K views on YouTube alone – WATCH HERE.

As an entirely independent navigating the music industry on her own terms and now approaching a new era following performances at legendary festivals around the world from Glastonbury to SXSW, Shaé has truly taken her music to a global stage. This year has Shaé Universe's name written all over it and stay tuned for much more to come this summer.

PHOTO CREDIT: Karis Beaumont

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



