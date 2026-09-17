Sgt Slick Remixes STRINGS OF LIFE / UN AMORE SUPREMO as Nu Disco Track

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Australian electronic artist Sgt Slick has delivered a new interpretation of Soul Central's 'Strings Of Life / Un Amore Supremo', bringing his Nu Disco sound to the club classic and reworking it into what is described as a fresh, energetic track built for modern dance floors.

The release features two versions from Sgt Slick, the Sgt Slick Remix and the Sgt Slick Dub, with each offering its own take on the track while retaining the energy, emotion and instantly recognisable spirit of the original. Sgt Slick combines driving drums, infectious Disco energy and a sense of euphoria in the rework of the record, which holds a seminal place in House music history.

'Strings Of Life / Un Amore Supremo (Sgt Slick Remix)' is set for official release on October 2nd via CENTRL Music.

Sgt Slick said: “Some records occupy a special place in the history of House music, and Soul Central's 'Strings of Life' is undoubtedly one of them. It was a massive honour to be handed the keys to such a classic and given the chance to put my own spin on a record that has meant so much to so many people.”

The remix follows a period of momentum for Sgt Slick. 2025 marked his biggest year as a DJ and producer to date, with six Overall #1s on Traxsource, including 'Make It Happen', one of the year's highest-selling releases. His ReCut of Depeche Mode's 'Enjoy the Silence' became a global standout club hit and one of Ibiza's most played seasonal weapons, earning support from Jamie Jones, Diplo, Seth Troxler, Mark Knight, Marco Carola, Fisher, CamelPhat and David Guetta.

With more than two decades shaping dance floors, Sgt Slick has built a catalogue of chart-topping records and remixes, with multiple #1s across Billboard, Music Week, ARIA, Beatport and Traxsource, releasing on labels including Ultra, Positiva, Toolroom, Spinnin' and Def Jam, and accruing more than 200 million streams worldwide. His ARIA Gold-certified rework of ABBA's 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!' became Beatport's highest-selling Nu Disco release of all time in 2020, remaining a staple in their charts for a number of years.

Matt, of Soul Central and Head of CENTRL Music, said: “We're really looking forward to Slick's remix dropping. As long-term friends and fans of his productions, it's incredible to see his interpretation of one of the biggest hits in house music. We knew he'd absolutely smash it, and he's undoubtedly delivered a whole new flavour, perfect for the dancefloor and a surefire hit.”

Soul Central are best known for their anthem 'Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own)' featuring Kathy Brown, which received widespread acclaim and was voted the fourth greatest dance record ever by BBC Radio 1 listeners in 2008, ranking alongside Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean', James Brown's 'Sex Machine' and Donna Summer's 'I Feel Love'.

Following the recent release of Bart Skils and Weska's modern rework of 'Strings Of Life / Un Amore Supremo' on Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Soul Central continue the track's legacy, reigniting the anthem for a new generation of dance floors, with support from Carl Cox at Creamfields, Jamie Jones and Josh Baker at UNVRS, and more.

CENTRL Music continues to expand its catalogue and global fanbase, with more than 25 releases in three years, including the No. 1 WHYT NOYZ version of 'Plastic Dreams' and Syncia's remix of Inner City's 'Reach'. Led by Matt Mckillop, aka CENTRL, who co-runs Days Of Disco with Ibiza DJ SUNISUN, the label recently licensed a downtempo mix of 'Strings Of Life / Un Amore Supremo' to Cafe del Mar, following its BBC Radio 1 debut and continued summer rotation by Cafe del Mar's resident DJs.

Release Details

Soul Central - Strings Of Life / Un Amore Supremo (Sgt Slick Remix)

Official Release: October 2nd, 2026

Label: CENTRL Music

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