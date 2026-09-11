Shudder To Think to Release WHO SENT YOU EP

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Post-hardcore art rock pioneers Shudder to Think have released their Who Sent You EP via Dischord Records. The project marks the band's first release in almost three decades and is available to stream and purchase.

The band teased the release with two singles - the title track and a cover of Depeche Mode's 'Something To Do.' Fans can now also hear the EP's third and final track, 'Release the Ball.'

To celebrate the EP's release, Shudder to Think are playing three select shows - their only ones this year - including a sold-out gig at the First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia. The band then heads to New York City for a show at Bowery Ballroom, and on September 20 will play at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The set will feature songs from the new EP alongside fan favorites.

Additionally, the band's 2025 7' - 'Thirst Walk' b/w 'Playback' - has now been repressed and will be available at the upcoming shows and select record stores.

Tour Dates

Sep 11 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA* - SOLD OUT

Sep 12 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY*

Sep 20 - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Los Angeles, CA

*support from Miss Grit

In 2024, Shudder to Think celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album Pony Express Record - their first album on Epic Records, following several releases on Dischord Records.

By the late-90's, Shudder to Think dove into the world of scoring films and creating music for soundtracks with the 1998 releases of Jesse Peretz's First Love, Last Rites; Lisa Cholodenko's High Art and the Todd Haynes epic, Velvet Goldmine. Wedren and Larson have gone on to be prolific film and television composers with Wedren working on YELLOWJACKETS, Wet Hot American Summer, The School Of Rock, Laurel Canyon and more; and Larson working on Our Idiot Brother, The Skeleton Twins, Juliet, Naked and High Fidelity (TV series), among others.

The band's current lineup features Pony Express Record-era bandmates Craig Wedren on lead vocals, Nathan Larson on guitar, and Adam Wade on drums alongside Clint Walsh on guitar and Jherek Bischoff on bass.

Tracklist

01 - Who Sent You?

02 - Something To Do

03 - Release The Ball

Photo Credit: Diona Mavis | download



Photo Credit: Diona Mavis | download

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