Photos: Wendy Bevan Shares SLEEPWALKERS Single Ahead of ALONE WITH THE UNKNOWN

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UK gothic synth-pop chanteuse Wendy Bevan has released her third single, 'Sleepwalkers,' out September 4, ahead of her forthcoming album Alone With The Unknown, due September 18, 2026.

Photo Credit: Balazs Weidner





Sleepwalkers- Wendy Bevan

Single Art



Produced by Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran, 'Sleepwalkers' pairs layered electronic textures with Bevan's captivating vocals and polished production, creating a moody, atmospheric track with a dynamic sense of depth and movement.

With its atmospheric blend of melancholy and mystery, 'Sleepwalkers' explores the feeling of losing someone without ever truly saying goodbye, while finding yourself abandoned in the space between holding on and letting go. Following 'Fragile Times,' a song that questioned all that we imagined to be certain and all that comes with being human, the new single moves through broken dreams, abandoned lives and fractured connections, capturing the uncertainty of searching for paradise in an abandoned place somewhere in between.

Bevan's soaring vocals glide across an immersive soundscape, creating an intimate, cinematic world of our quiet screams, broken signs and the Sleepwalkers searching for somewhere to belong.

'Sleepwalkers explores two sides of true; the old world that has disappeared, the future that hasn't arrived, and we're left somewhere, timeless and in between', Bevan explains. 'The act of not choosing can be just as violent as a bull in a china shop. Life can be unforgiving, and the things we abandon can become the whispers of our regrets. Yet while we long for a place called home, we unconsciously fill the spaces between with our own self-destructions. Along the way, the Sleepwalkers have also participated in their own disappearance.'

The photographic images presented alongside Sleepwalkers were taken by Photographers Rene and Radka, one evening with Wendy, when dusk fell over Griffith Park, in Los Angeles. A place that when the sun goes down, you can truly resonate with a poetic sense of the lost and broken fragments of the dreamers in Los Angeles. In the images Wendy explores the connection to the words and the lyrical narrative of this song in her movements and poses.

A lifelong admirer of film noir, classic European cinema, and theatrical elegance, Bevan channels these influences throughout both her music and visual storytelling. Alone With The Unknown explores themes of connection, commitment, love, and the unknown spaces between certainty and desire.

'Sometimes we become so lost in our own dreams that we don't see the destruction they cause, or recognize that we may be disappearing from our own lives.'

'Sleepwalkers' by Wendy Bevan is out September 4th. Alone With The Unknown arrives September 18, 2026.

Tracklist

1. Sirens

2. Fragile Times

3. Innocence

4. What Do We Believe In

5. Alone With The Unknown

6. Violet

7. Waiting For You

8. Glitter & Grime

9. Sleepwalkers

10. Love Is Outside Of Time

11. Poetry of Falling Apart

12. Slow Moon

13. Crazy Kinda Feeling

About Wendy Bevan

Wendy Bevan is a British-born, Los Angeles-based musician, vocalist, electric violinist, composer, photographer, and filmmaker whose work inhabits a darkly ethereal space between electronic, post-punk, contemporary classical, and cinematic sound and visual worlds. Known for her atmospheric intensity in performance and her distinctive voice, Bevan creates emotionally resonant music that explores dream-states, temporality, myth, longing, and the tension between light and darkness.

Originally from London and now based in Los Angeles, Bevan was raised in a theatrical family; her father was an iconic actor within cult science-fiction and horror cinema, fostering her early fascination with the fantastical, the surreal, and the otherworldly. She began playing the violin at the age of seven, drawn to its voice-like resonance and emotional fluidity, an instrument that remains central to her compositional language today. Alongside violin, she undertook classical singing training from an early age and earned a full musical scholarship while at school, laying the foundations for her distinctive four-octave vocal range and expressive performance style.

In her early career, Bevan trained as a jazz vocalist in London, studying improvisation, phrasing, and vocal technique with esteemed teachers Anita Wardell and the late Tina May, while performing extensively across the city's jazz and underground cabaret circuit. She appeared at venues including The National Theatre, The Vortex, Servants Jazz Quarters and The BlackGardenia, performing alongside contemporaries such as Paloma Faith, Bishi and Viktoria Modesta. During this period, she also hosted her own monthly jazz night in Soho, curating performances by acclaimed artists including Polar Bear, Seb Rochford, and Ivo Neame. Early collaborations with musicians such as Matthew Halsall of Gondwana Records further shaped her evolving sense of atmosphere, restraint, and cinematic musical space.

In 2008, Bevan began working within surrealist and immersive theatre productions, further expanding her performative and narrative approach to music. She appeared as both singer and narrator in Frank Wedekind's Lulu at the Hackney Empire, a formative experience that deepened her interest in psychologically charged storytelling, theatricality, and character-based performance. During this period, she met performer, composer, and actor Seiriol Davies, who would later become her creative collaborator and co-founder of Temper Temper.

The pair subsequently worked together with pioneering immersive theatre company Punchdrunk on The Black Diamond, where Bevan performed as a mysterious 1960s-inspired femme fatale songstress, Lola Coeur, accompanied nightly by Davies as her pianist and onstage companion. The production became an important creative incubator for the pair, with Bevan and Davies beginning to compose original material inspired by the noir characters, dreamlike atmospheres, and emotionally heightened worlds they inhabited onstage. Inspired by the worlds of David Lynch, Fellini, and extreme female characters such as Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond, these early compositions would go on to form the foundation of Temper Temper's distinctive performative narrative — a theatrical musical universe built around Bevan's magnetic ability to embody seductive, enigmatic, and psychologically layered femme fatale personas. As Temper evolved, Bevan and Davies continued their association with Punchdrunk, eventually working together in New York City on the internationally acclaimed production Sleep No More. Alongside their own developing musical project, the duo performed internationally across multiple venues and immersive theatre environments, experiences that profoundly informed Temper Temper's cinematic live aesthetic, blending music, theatre, cabaret, and surreal storytelling into a singular immersive performance language.

A chance introduction through mutual musician friends led Bevan to connect with Felix Howard, then Head of A&R at EMI, in 2009. She subsequently recorded material for her Starless Night project with producer Paul Simm and collaborator David McCalmont, developing her studio practice and broadening her artistic vision. Following this period, she performed across numerous projects as both vocalist and violinist before formally launching Temper Temper. Between 2010 and 2014, the band gained acclaim for immersive, emotionally charged live performances at major UK and international festivals and venues, including the ICA London, Secret Garden Party, Wilderness Festival, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, marking the emergence of Bevan's fully realized alternative musical universe.

Temper Temper's theatrical performances fused cabaret, noir-inspired storytelling, experimental pop, and immersive visual worlds, with Bevan at the center as both vocalist and conceptual force. Her dynamic lyrics, cinematic compositions, and commanding stage presence established her as a singular performer capable of moving fluidly between music, theatre, and live art.

It was in 2014 that Bevan signed to the French label Kwaidan Records, home to the band Nouvelle Vague, and in 2016 released her debut album Rose and Thorn, produced by Marc Collin. The record fused dark electronic textures, minimalist post-punk basslines, cinematic string arrangements, and ethereal songwriting, featuring collaborations with the Balanescu Quartet. Its standout single 'Love From the Moon' reached Number One on the European Alternative Charts in 2016 and drew widespread critical acclaim, with Bevan frequently compared to artists such as Siouxsie Sioux and Kate Bush for her dramatic vocal delivery and gothic elegance.

Her 2018 EP Falling gained international attention after being featured by XLR8R Magazine in the United States, achieving number one downloads at the end of the year and further cementing her growing global audience.

In 2019, Bevan was invited to a party in Venice. During this period, she was looking for a new producer for her next solo album. After an introduction to Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran at that party, they began collaborating in late 2019. Shortly after, in 2020, they found themselves separated by the oceans during the global pandemic; the duo began collaborating on ASTRONOMIA, an ambitious four-part contemporary classical and cinematic soundtrack project comprising 52 tracks, released throughout the solstices and equinoxes of 2021. Combining analog synthesizers, electric violin, orchestral arrangements, and atmospheric vocal textures, the project explored themes inspired by Greek mythology, astronomy, and the cosmos. ASTRONOMIA received international acclaim from publications including Vogue, Variety, Forbes, and Paste Magazine, establishing Bevan as a significant voice in contemporary cinematic and experimental music.

In 2022, she contributed to The Birdsong Project, curated by New York music supervisor Randall Poster, appearing alongside artists including Nick Cave, Laurie Anderson, Karen O, and John Cale. Her continued multidisciplinary practice expanded further in 2024 with the launch of CHROMESTHESIA, a music-led immersive visual project developed through her W1 Curates/Bazaar Italia platform. Centered around electronic violin compositions, CHROMESTHESIA merges live music, film, and interactive color-responsive visuals to create multi-sensory performance environments exploring synaesthesia, abstraction, and emotional perception.

That same year, Bevan performed at Los Angeles' Cruel World Festival alongside acts including Blondie and The Jesus and Mary Chain, before returning to the UK for performances at Latitude Festival.

In 2025, Bevan signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, marking a new chapter in her career as both songwriter and composer. Her forthcoming album, Alone With The Unknown, will also be distributed globally by The Orchard.

Produced by Nick Rhodes, Alone With The Unknown continues Bevan's exploration of atmospheric songwriting, cinematic composition, myth, memory, cosmic longing, and unseen emotional forces shaping human experience. Building upon the expansive sonic world first explored in ASTRONOMIA, the album further develops her ability to create immersive and emotionally charged soundscapes that blur the boundaries between music, film, and dream.

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Photo Credit: Balazs Weidner

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