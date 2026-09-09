Photos: ALL THINGS GO DC adds Remi Wolf, Underscores, Sierra Ferrell

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All Things Go Festival 2026 has revealed the lineup expansion of its 12th DC-area edition, with ATG alumni Remi Wolf returning, and Sierra Ferrell and underscores joining headliners including Hayley Williams, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson and ATG alums Mitski, MUNA, Lola Young, and Ethel Cain. The three-day festival, which has sold out for five consecutive years, features artists such as Slayyyter and The Beaches, and many more playing across two stages. A new addition to the music-focused lineup is comedian Robby Hoffman.







































Last week, ATG favorite Ethel Cain was announced as co-headliner for its third NYC edition, making it her final show of 2026 on the Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour.

In New York, the festival's 3-day tickets are sold out for Friday, Sept. 25, Saturday, Sept. 26, and Sunday, Sept. 27. The last remaining single-day tickets, 2-day combos, and DC 3-day tickets are available at allthingsgofestival.com.

Earlier this year, at the All Things Go Toronto stage, Lorde stated: 'This is my second All Things Go! I'm trying to catch them all. It's a Pokémon situation for me. This is, without a doubt, the coolest festival in North America. It's the girls, the gays and the theys.'

All Things Go NY headliners include Zara Larsson, who'll play her first-ever headlining festival set, Brandi Carlile, and beloved ATG stalwarts MUNA, Lola Young, and Carly Rae Jepsen. The three-day festival features an array of artists including The Beaches, Rebecca Black, Cara Delevingne, CMAT, Jensen McRae, Hemlocke Springs, etc. Like DC, this year's NYC edition also features a comedian for the first time as it welcomes Meg Stalter.

Lola Young shared: 'All Things Go, we have unfinished business. I feel blessed and ready to take it to the next level. Thank you for having me back.'

All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have even given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including 'Gay-chella,' 'All Things Gay,' and 'Lesbopalooza.' As the festival continues to grow, its spirit remains the same: joyful, inclusive, and deeply rooted in the connection between artists and fans.

The lineup for ATG Festival 2026 DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion has Hayley Williams, Mitski, Brandi Carlile, Slayyyter, etc. This year's ATG Festival Toronto saw Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, Wet Leg, etc., headline June 6 and 7 at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre.

All Things Go @ MPP - Friday, Sept. 25, 2026

Mitski

Ethel Cain

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Magdalena Bay

Slayyyter

Stella Lefty

Ninajirachi

underscores

Balu Brigada

Robby Hoffman

Rico Nasty

SYML

Gates open: 3pm

All Things Go @ MPP - Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Hayley Williams

MUNA

Zara Larsson

Suki Waterhouse

Del Water Gap

She & Him

The Beaches

The Beths

Rebecca Black

Naika

Hemlocke Springs

Haute & Freddy

Grace Ives

Zolita

Love Spells

Susannah Joffe

Glom

Kevin Atwater

Gates open: 11am

All Things Go @ MPP - Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026

Brandi Carlile

Lola Young

Remi Wolf

Father John Misty

Sierra Ferrell

Tinashe

Flipturn

Wolf Alice

CMAT

Jensen McRae

Ryan Beatty

Rochelle Jordan

Tiny Habits

Trousdale

Violet Grohl

Natalie Jinju

googly eyes

Jake Minch

Wes Parker

Gates open: 11am

All Things Go @ Forest Hills - Friday September 25

Zara Larsson

Lola Young

Rebecca Black

Cara Delevingne

Blu DeTiger

Chloe Qisha

Gates 2PM

All Things Go @ Forest Hills - Saturday September 26

Brandi Carlile

Ethel Cain

CMAT

Jensen McRae

Meg Stalter

Natali Jinju

Gates 2PM

All Things Go @ Forest Hills - Sunday September 27

MUNA

Carly Rae Jepsen

The Beaches

Hemlocke Springs

Grace Ives

Cherry Bomb

Gates 2PM

About All Things Go

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC and New York City, renowned for its innovative approach to curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased an impressive lineup of groundbreaking artists, including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Doechii, Clairo, Djo, Lucy Dacus and many more. At the heart of the festival is a passionate and inclusive fan community known as 'The Besties,' embodying the festival's commitment to diversity and belonging. Recognized nationally, All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar's Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured prominently in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.

About Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis, Janis Joplin, Dolly Parton, and the Grateful Dead played here. One of the few independently operated outdoor venues in the nation, Merriweather Post Pavilion is nestled in 40 acres of forest between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore and was designed by architect Frank Gehry. Recent enhancements include new concession stands, an enormous kitchen, the tripling of restroom facilities, a Music Pinball Arcade, a new 50,000 square-foot backstage, an expanded stage and elevated stagehouse, new SkyBoxes beneath a SkyLawn, a sculpture garden honoring Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Jimi Hendrix, Tina Turner, Robert Plant, and Miles Davis by French anamorphic artist Bernard Pras, and the addition of The Chrysalis, a bandshell in Symphony Woods. Directions, transportation, and other information is available at merriweathermusic.com.

About Forest Hills Stadium

Forest Hills Stadium first cemented its place in the canon of iconic American venues during the second half of the 20th century when, as the home of the U.S. Open, it hosted some of the most important tennis matches of its time. Beyond sports, the Romanesque stadium and its acoustics also became known as a must-play for musical acts at the height of their fame, hosting some of the most notable concerts of the 60's and 70's, including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Bob Dylan. However, when the U.S. Open moved to a larger space in Flushing, Queens in 1977, the stadium fell into disrepair, and its days as a venue faded. In 2013, Madison House Presents partnered with the West Side Tennis Club to rehabilitate the stadium and bring events back to the venue.

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