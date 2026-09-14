Photos: All Things Go Dc Set Times Announced for Hayley Williams, Mitski, Brandi Carlile
The three-day festival features a predominantly female and non-binary lineup performing across two stages.
All Things Go Festival 2026 has revealed set times for the lineup of its DC-area edition, with headliners including Hayley Williams, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson and ATG alums Mitski, MUNA, Lola Young, Remi Wolf and Ethel Cain. The three-day festival, which has sold out for five consecutive years, features artists such as Slayyyter, underscores, and The Beaches, among others, performing across two stages. A new addition to the music-focused lineup is comedian Robby Hoffman.
The festival takes place Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27 in Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The last remaining single-day tickets, 2-day combos, and DC 3-day tickets are available at allthingsgofestival.com.
Earlier this year, at the All Things Go Toronto stage, Lorde stated: 'This is my second All Things Go! I'm trying to catch them all. It's a Pokémon situation for me. This is, without a doubt, the coolest festival in North America. It's the girls, the gays and the theys.'
Lola Young shared: 'All Things Go, we have unfinished business. I feel blessed and ready to take it to the next level. Thank you for having me back.'
All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including 'Gay-chella,' 'All Things Gay,' and 'Lesbopalooza.'
The lineup for ATG Festival 2026 NY at Forest Hills includes Zara Larsson, Lola Young, Brandi Carlile, Ethel Cain, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen and others, at allthingsgofestival.com/nyc. This year's ATG Festival Toronto saw Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, Wet Leg, and others headline June 6 and 7 at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre, per allthingsgofestival.com/toronto.
All Things Go @ MPP - Friday, Sept. 25, 2026
Pavilion Stage:
3:50-4:25 - Stella Lefty
4:35-5:05 - Balu Brigada
5:25-6:10 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise
6:15-6:45 - Robby Hoffman
7:15-8:20 - Ethel Cain
9:30-11 - Mitski
Chrysalis Stage:
3:30-3:50 - SYML
4:00-4:20 - Rico Nasty
4:30-5:00 - underscores
5:10-5:45 - Ninajirachi
6:30-7:15 - Slayyyter
8:20-9:20 - Magdalena Bay
Gates open: 3pm
All Things Go @ MPP - Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
Pavilion Stage:
11:30-11:50 - Kevin Atwater
12:00-12:30 - Love Spells
12:50-1:20 - Grace Ives
1:40-2:10 - Hemlocke Springs
2:30-3:15 - Rebecca Black
3:35-4:25 - She & Him
5:00-6:00 - Suki Waterhouse
6:45-8:00 - MUNA
9:30-11:00 - The Hayley Williams Show
Chrysalis Stage:
11:30-11:50 - Glom
12:00-12:20 - Susannah Joffe
12:30-1:00 - Zolita
1:20-1:50 - Haute & Freddy
2:10-2:55 - Naika
3:15-5:05 - The Beaches
5:45-6:45 - Del Water Gap
8:00-9:15 - Zara Larsson
Gates open: 11am
All Things Go @ MPP - Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026
Pavilion Stage:
11:30-11:50 - Wes Parker
12:00-12:30 - Jake Minch
12:50-1:20 - Tiny Habits
1:40-2:10 - Jensen McRae
2:30-3:15 - CMAT
3:35-4:25 - Wolf Alice
5:00-4:25 - Tinashe
6:45-7:15 - Remi Wolf
7:35-8:15 - Sierra Ferrell
9:30-11:00 - Brandi Carlile
Chrysalis Stage:
11:30-11:50 - googly eyes
12:00-12:20 - Natalie Jinju
12:30-1:00 - Trousdale
1:20-1:50 - Violet Grohl
2:10-2:55 - Rochelle Jordan
3:15-4:00 - Ryan Beatty
4:20-5:05 - Flipturn
5:45-6:45 - Father John Misty
8:15-9:15 - Lola Young
Gates open: 11am
About All Things Go
All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC and New York City, known for its curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased artists including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Doechii, Clairo, Djo, Lucy Dacus and others. At the heart of the festival is a fan community known as 'The Besties.' All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar's Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.
About Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis, Janis Joplin, Dolly Parton, and the Grateful Dead have played at Merriweather Post Pavilion, one of the few independently operated outdoor venues in the nation. Nestled in 40 acres of forest between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore and designed by architect Frank Gehry, the amphitheater has been named among the Top Three Outdoor Music Venues in the nation by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pollstar, and USA Today. Recent enhancements include new concession stands, an expanded kitchen, tripled restroom facilities, a Music Pinball Arcade, a new 50,000 square-foot backstage area with a swimming pool, an expanded stage and elevated stagehouse, new SkyBoxes beneath a SkyLawn, a sculpture garden honoring Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Jimi Hendrix, Tina Turner, Robert Plant, and Miles Davis by French artist Bernard Pras, and The Chrysalis, a bandshell in Symphony Woods. Directions, transportation, and other information is available at merriweathermusic.com.