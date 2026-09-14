Photos: All Things Go Dc Set Times Announced for Hayley Williams, Mitski, Brandi Carlile

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All Things Go Festival 2026 has revealed set times for the lineup of its DC-area edition, with headliners including Hayley Williams, Brandi Carlile, Zara Larsson and ATG alums Mitski, MUNA, Lola Young, Remi Wolf and Ethel Cain. The three-day festival, which has sold out for five consecutive years, features artists such as Slayyyter, underscores, and The Beaches, among others, performing across two stages. A new addition to the music-focused lineup is comedian Robby Hoffman.





































The festival takes place Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27 in Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The last remaining single-day tickets, 2-day combos, and DC 3-day tickets are available at allthingsgofestival.com.

Earlier this year, at the All Things Go Toronto stage, Lorde stated: 'This is my second All Things Go! I'm trying to catch them all. It's a Pokémon situation for me. This is, without a doubt, the coolest festival in North America. It's the girls, the gays and the theys.'

Lola Young shared: 'All Things Go, we have unfinished business. I feel blessed and ready to take it to the next level. Thank you for having me back.'

All Things Go continues to foster a strong sense of community among attendees, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for music lovers to come together and celebrate their shared passion. Some artists and fans have given the festival affectionate and cheeky nicknames, including 'Gay-chella,' 'All Things Gay,' and 'Lesbopalooza.'

The lineup for ATG Festival 2026 NY at Forest Hills includes Zara Larsson, Lola Young, Brandi Carlile, Ethel Cain, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen and others, at allthingsgofestival.com/nyc. This year's ATG Festival Toronto saw Lorde, Kesha, The Beaches, Wet Leg, and others headline June 6 and 7 at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre, per allthingsgofestival.com/toronto.

All Things Go @ MPP - Friday, Sept. 25, 2026

Pavilion Stage:

3:50-4:25 - Stella Lefty

4:35-5:05 - Balu Brigada

5:25-6:10 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise

6:15-6:45 - Robby Hoffman

7:15-8:20 - Ethel Cain

9:30-11 - Mitski

Chrysalis Stage:

3:30-3:50 - SYML

4:00-4:20 - Rico Nasty

4:30-5:00 - underscores

5:10-5:45 - Ninajirachi

6:30-7:15 - Slayyyter

8:20-9:20 - Magdalena Bay

Gates open: 3pm

All Things Go @ MPP - Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Pavilion Stage:

11:30-11:50 - Kevin Atwater

12:00-12:30 - Love Spells

12:50-1:20 - Grace Ives

1:40-2:10 - Hemlocke Springs

2:30-3:15 - Rebecca Black

3:35-4:25 - She & Him

5:00-6:00 - Suki Waterhouse

6:45-8:00 - MUNA

9:30-11:00 - The Hayley Williams Show

Chrysalis Stage:

11:30-11:50 - Glom

12:00-12:20 - Susannah Joffe

12:30-1:00 - Zolita

1:20-1:50 - Haute & Freddy

2:10-2:55 - Naika

3:15-5:05 - The Beaches

5:45-6:45 - Del Water Gap

8:00-9:15 - Zara Larsson

Gates open: 11am

All Things Go @ MPP - Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026

Pavilion Stage:

11:30-11:50 - Wes Parker

12:00-12:30 - Jake Minch

12:50-1:20 - Tiny Habits

1:40-2:10 - Jensen McRae

2:30-3:15 - CMAT

3:35-4:25 - Wolf Alice

5:00-4:25 - Tinashe

6:45-7:15 - Remi Wolf

7:35-8:15 - Sierra Ferrell

9:30-11:00 - Brandi Carlile

Chrysalis Stage:

11:30-11:50 - googly eyes

12:00-12:20 - Natalie Jinju

12:30-1:00 - Trousdale

1:20-1:50 - Violet Grohl

2:10-2:55 - Rochelle Jordan

3:15-4:00 - Ryan Beatty

4:20-5:05 - Flipturn

5:45-6:45 - Father John Misty

8:15-9:15 - Lola Young

Gates open: 11am

About All Things Go

All Things Go is an independent music festival based in Washington, DC and New York City, known for its curation and community. Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has showcased artists including Billie Eilish, boygenius, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Lorde, Laufey, Mitski, HAIM, Janelle Monáe, Charli XCX, MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Doechii, Clairo, Djo, Lucy Dacus and others. At the heart of the festival is a fan community known as 'The Besties.' All Things Go was nominated for Pollstar's Music Festival of the Year in 2023 and 2025 and has been featured in media outlets such as The New York Times, Variety, Forbes, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, CNN, Pitchfork, NPR, and The Washington Post.

About Merriweather Post Pavilion

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