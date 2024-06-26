Senses Releases New Single 'maybe'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA-based pop rock duo senses are back with their latest earworm, "maybe". The latest installment to the band's forthcoming EP, expected to release later this year, is an anthemic track about self doubt and apprehension. Driven by dynamic instrumentals and memorable hooks, "maybe" showcases senses' evolution as a band committed to delivering music that resonates on both an emotional and sonic level.

“We started writing 'maybe' about 6 years ago, and it’s gone through a few demo versions over the years," states front-woman Madison Taylor on the latest single from senses. "We’ve always really loved the essence of the song but were never able to get it to the right place for us to release it…. Until now! This is basically our overthinking song - the constant “maybe this but maybe that but no that’s not right what if it’s this” kind of back-and-forth constant thoughts your mind has when you deal with anxiety or being unsure of something. But at the same time, the music has this sort of hopeful sound to it that keeps it driving and light. We hope this song makes you all want to belt it out in your car!”

"maybe" joins the band's first two singles of 2024 -- "no fun" and the anthemic "better than this". The tracks follow the band's debut EP, take me out of here, released last year. The take me out of here EP put senses at the height of their creative powers and solidified the group as one of the most promising to come out of this generation of radio-friendly pop-rock outfits. Each song is a rollercoaster of emotions, offering listeners an immersive journey through the band's musical universe. From the anthemic TikTok-viral chorus in "sleepwalking" to the intimate, introspective moments in "can't find the words", the band has something for everyone.

senses are no stranger to the road - last year they collected a troupe of dedicated fans across 3 tours where they supported Carlie Hanson, Leah Kate, and Boys Like Girls. Most recently, the band embarked on a 24 city tour where they served as direct support for Charlotte Sands.

Named by Idobi Radio as one of their “Rising Artists to Listen to in 2024”, Los Angeles rock band ‘senses’ cultivates a unique pop-rock edge by utilizing dark synths, driving guitars, pounding drums and unique storytelling. The band, which originated when singer Madison Taylor met drummer Nick Sampson on Craigslist, prides themselves on their anthemic, relatable songwriting.

Their debut EP - “take me out of here” (released in 2023) - was produced by Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, The Aces, Nightly, jxdn) and received praise from fans and critics alike. Their contagious singles "sleepwalking" and “gonna make sure” have been supported by MTV, NickMusic, Wonderland Magazine, Rolling Stone IN, AXS TV and more, as well as landed the band's first radio support with adds on KROQ, idobi Radio, DC 101 and more. The tracks also received support on several editorial playlists, including Spotify's The Scene, All New Punk, The Locker, and Pop Punk’s Not Dead.

The band also has a handful of tracks under their belt with acclaimed producer and engineer Blake Harnage (Tate McRae, PVRIS) and released their single “Playing Dead” in October 2023, which was produced by Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, HUDDY, As It Is, Lil Lotus). Hitting the ground running in 2024, the band and producer Keith Varon released their first single of 2024, “Better Than This”, on Feb 29, 2024. Their second single of the year – “no fun” was produced by Mike Pepe and dropped on May 16, 2024.

Over the course of 2023, senses hit the road supporting Carlie Hanson on her North American tour which spanned 25 major cities, ‘Leah Kate’ on her debut North American tour of 22 major cities, and ‘Boys Like Girls’ on the last 5 shows of their fall tour. They recently joined Charlotte Sands across 24 major cities as direct support on the US leg of her ”Can We Start Over?” world tour.

