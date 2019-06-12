Selena Gomez Confirms New Album Is On The Way On TONIGHT SHOW

On last nights episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, actress and singer Selena Gomez stopped by to promote her brand new movie, THE DEAD DON'T DIE. While she was there, she shared details about her upcoming album, including the kind of music she's experimenting with. THE DEAD DON'T DIE hits theaters this Friday.

Check out the clip here:

Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE. Among her films credits are BEEZUS, Monte Carlo and SPRING BREAKERS. She released her solo debut album STARS DANCE in 2013. She released her second studio album REVIVAL in 2015. Gomez has sold more than 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. The star has earned an ALMA Award, a Billboard Women in Music award, an MTV Video Music Award, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, and 15 Teen Choice Awards.

