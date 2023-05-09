See Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya Explore the Cosmos on 'Plague X'

This new 5-song collection is set for release May 12th via The Flenser.

Madeline Johnston (Midwife) and Angel Diaz (Vyva Melinkolya) became close friends in 2020, regarding each other as a lifeline when things were difficult in their personal lives.

This friendship was born from music but quickly became so much more than that. The two met in person in 2021, when Angel came for a recording residency at Madeline's studio in New Mexico. It was during this session that they wrote and recorded Orbweaving, in the heat of summer in the arid Chihuahuan Desert. This new 5-song collection is set for release May 12th via The Flenser.

The duo have released a new music video that encapsulates their time spent recording. Midwife's Madeline Johnston comments, "The 'Plague X' video was shot alongside recording the album in the summer of 2021. The collected footage shows behind-the-scenes of our time together in and out of the studio."

She continues, "At night we went herping, or looking for reptiles (rattlesnakes) and wildlife, along the deserted roads near Las Cruces. A lot of the concepts interwoven into Orbweaving were informed by our residency spent in Southern New Mexico. The video is a document of this deeply meaningful and special time."

Orbweaving combines the best parts of Midwife's Heaven Metal and Vyva Melinkolya's sentimental, classic shoegaze in a way that distinctively elevates both artists.

The record explores themes hopelessness, calling on a higher power, being alone, and the sublime horror of the natural world. Orbweaving seeks to thematically and sonically create a web like structure - a gauze of sorrow and visceral connective thread.

Orbweaving will be released May 12th on The Flenser and physical pre-orders can be found here, digital pre-order/pre-save is here.

Photo Credit: Jon Mcwilliams.




